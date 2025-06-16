Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan & Coco Gauff send messages to American after he reclaims ATP Top 4 with stunning Stuttgart victory

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has joined French Open champion Coco Gauff to congratulate the American on his Stuttgart Open victory. Fritz was the second seed at the tournament and exceeded expectations, as he defeated top seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(0) to win his ninth ATP title, and his fourth on his favorite grass court surface.

As a result, Fritz regained fourth position in the world rankings and now goes into the rest of the grass court season high in confidence. He has had a difficult clay court swing, managing just one quarterfinal appearance in Geneva, so his ability to speedily adapt to the grass courts in Stuttgart bodes well for an upcoming Wimbledon challenge.

Taylor Fritz was in a self-deprecating mood on Instagram, as he posted an image of himself holding the Boss Open trophy, captioning the picture with an amusing reference to his clay court disappointments. He wrote:

"Clay? Never heard of her @ATPTour Title #9"

The American's post immediately attracted a response from two of his closest fans. French Open champion Coco Gauff gave a one-word reply:

"Congrats"

Fritz's influencer girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, also referenced his clay court exploits, posting:

"Claylor was here in spirit"

Fritz IG Story | Source: Taylor Fritz Instagram/@taylor_fritz

Taylor Fritz defeated Zverev for the fifth time in a row. He beat Zverev in all four of 2024 meetings, including the US Open quarterfinals and the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Taylor Fritz will be one of the favorites to lift the Wimbledon trophy this year

BOSS OPEN 2025 - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz has reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals twice. In 2022, he took on Rafael Nadal in an epic five-set encounter, which the Spanish legend won 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4). In 2024, Fritz again lost in a five-set match in the last eight, this time to Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

After his Stuttgart heroics, Fritz was effusive about his victory in his post-match remarks, as per BBC.co.uk. He said:

"I'm really happy, especially as it was not too great of a clay season. From there, to come and start the grass season off perfectly, I am super happy."

Before he begins his assault on the All England Club, Fritz will hone his grass court skills still further at Queens Club, where he's drawn in the first round against Corentin Moutet, and then in Eastbourne, where he was the champion in 2019, 2022, and 2024.

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More