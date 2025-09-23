Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan reveals how American kept her in mind with sweet gesture while partying at the club after Laver Cup win

Taylor Fritz played a key role in helping Team World beat Team Europe 15-9 to win the 2025 Laver Cup at Chase Center. He defeated Carlos Alcaraz in a singles match and also defeated Alexander Zverev to win the tournament for Team Europe.

After the three-day event concluded on Sunday, all Laver Cup players went out to a club to celebrate this year's triumphant edition. Despite that, Fritz kept his girlfriend, Morgan, in his thoughts.

In the Instagram dm screenshot she shared, it appears that the American tennis star reshared a reel related to a content of cat. Morgan, who was active on Instagram, was amused by this gesture as she asked:

"aren't you at the club?"

Fritz replied innocently:

"Ya:)"

Morgan's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz met social media influencer Morgan through a dating app in 2020. Since then, the two have dated each other, with Morgan appearing courtside to several of Fritz's matches on the tour. According to People, she left her previous jobs and began doing full-time content creation, with a focus on tennis, fashion and lifestyle.

What Taylor Fritz said after winning Laver Cup with Team World?

Taylor Fritz was part of a star-studded Team World roster led by captain Andre Agassi. Along with Fritz, players like Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerundolo, Alex Michelsen, João Fonseca and Reilly Opelka also contributed to the win. After winning the clincher against Alexander Zverev in straight sets, Fritz said:

"We're going to have a fun night. Definitely popping some champagne in the locker room in a few minutes."

He also added about playing in a competitive team environment, helping his game. Fritz added:

"Just seeing these guys on the bench getting pumped up, seeing a legend of the sport like Andre jumping out of his seat cheering for me, it's impossible not to be so fired up and just give it everything you have."

On Day 2, Taylor Fritz defeated World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2. This was his first-ever win over Alcaraz, and it provided a major boost to Team World's confidence.

“I knew what I had to do,” Fritz said (via Laver Cup.com). “The question was if I was going to be able to do it. The three times I had played Carlos, he had broken me in the first game every time. Getting out of that first game was huge. I just made sure I didn’t second guess myself.

“It’s such an amazing moment. But what really does it for me is not the win itself, it’s how I played. It’s the level. It’s taking advantage of those big moments, pulling the trigger, just going out and taking it. I’m hoping this can be a sign of things to come.”

With the Laver Cup done with, Fritz can now focus on Asian Swing and the Davis Cup ties to follow in November.

