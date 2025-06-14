Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle celebrates American's season-high at Stuttgart final with shared post

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend celebrated the American's perfect start to the grass swing with a shared post. The American No. 1, who had been having an underwhelming season, seems to have returned to his best at the Stuttgart Open and has made it to the final.

Seeded fourth, Fritz entered the French Open with considerable expectations on his shoulders; however, he was stunned by Daniel Altmaier in the opening round in four sets. The American took so time to rejuvenate himself and get his season back on track at the grass swing.

The 27-year-old entered the Stuttgart Open to kick off his swing, where he was seeded second and received a bye into the second round as a result of it. He began his campaign with a hard-fought straight-set win against Quentin Halys, following which he ousted Marton Fucsovics with a routine win in the quarterfinal to set up a mouthwatering semifinal clash.

In the semifinal, Fritz faced fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, and after an hour and 30 minutes of phenomenal tennis between two fine talents, it was the American No. 1 who prevailed 6-4, 7-6(5) to reach his first singles final of 2025.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, who is a social media star, shared a picture celebrating the American's entry into his first final of 2025.

Fritz has always spoken highly of Riddle and mentioned several times how big a role she plays in his success.

“I think it’s great to just kind of have someone who is with you, supporting you, helping keep you focused” - Taylor Fritz on Morgan Riddle

During an interview with CNN following his stellar 2024 season, Taylor Fritz highlighted how crucial Morgan Riddle is to his success.

“I think it’s great to just kind of have someone who is with you, supporting you, helping keep you focused,” Fritz explained. “As someone who had nothing to do with tennis before, in Morgan’s case, she’s done an amazing job over the years just kind of understanding."

Fritz also mentioned how she understood things that would help him execute his best tennis.

“She gets it, and she also understands what it takes each week and throughout the year to help me play my best tennis and feel my best. I think that’s a big thing – I just kind of have someone helping me at all times.”

Taylor Fritz once admitted that his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, leads a much busier life than he does and also said he didn't have the "battery" to do something similar.

Coming back to tennis, Fritz will play Alexander Zverev in the final of the Stuttgart Open.

