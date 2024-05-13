Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle cheers him on during Italian Open R3 win over compatriot Sebastian Korda days after reunion

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle showed her support for him during the third round of the 2024 Italian Open. Fritz took out Sebastian Korda in the all-American clash.

The 26-year-old had a poor start at the European clay-court swing when he suffered a shock second-round exit to Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte-Carlo Masters. This was followed by a run to the final of the BMW Open where he was beaten by Jan-Lennard Struff.

Fritz followed this up with an impressive performanmce at the Madrid Open, where he reached the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Andrey Rublev. He is currently competing at the Italian Open, where he is the 11th seed, thus receiving a bye to the second round.

Fritz kicked off his campaign in Rome with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Fabio Fognini in straight sets and followed it up with a victory over 24th-seeded compatriot Sebastian Korda by the exact same scoreline.

The 26-year-old's girlfriend Morgan Riddle showed her support towards him with an affectionate message on social media. Riddle shared an image of Fritz on her Instagram stories and added a heart emoji.

After beating Sebastian Korda, Taylor Fritz will next take on eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov. The two have faced one another twice previously, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1. Whoever wins the match, will face either thirdn seed Alexander Zverev or Nuno Borges in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Morgan Riddle shared an adorable picture of 'superstitious' Taylor Fritz ahead of his third-round match against Sebastian Korda

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle met through the dating app Raya back in 2020 and have going strong since. Riddle is often seen accompanying Fritz on the Tour and posts vlog, photos, and other content from her travels on her social media. She is on a personal mission to make tennis cool again. The couple will celebrate of being four years together in June this year.

Before his third-round match against Sebastian Korda, Riddle shared an adorable photo of Fritz on her Instagram story and mentioned how the American used to bring them to the same restaurant every night as he would get superstitious.

"the face of a mf who makes us come to dinner at the same spot every night because he gets superstitious," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Taylor Fritz has won 21 out of 29 matches so far this season, winning the Delray Beach Open.