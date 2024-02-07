Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle credits Miley Cyrus' arms for inspiring tougher pilates workout, admires Hannah Waddingham's bicep definition

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle credited singer Miley Cyrus' arms for inspiring her tougher pilates workout. She also expressed her admiration toward actress Hannah Waddingham's bicep definition.

Riddle is an influencer who often chronicles her journey as the girlfriend of a professional tennis player on tour. She is evidently a fitness freak and can be seen posting clips from her grueling workout regime in her vlogs. Her workouts usually include gymming, pilates, and yoga.

In her recent Instagram story, the 26-year-old shared a story of Miley Cyrus and said that in her recent pilates class, she went for the five-pound weight instead of her usual three-pound weight, citing the Grammy Award winner's arms as her inspiration.

"At Pilates this morning i grabbed the 5 pound weight instead of the 3 pound weight and all i thought about when i made that decision was mileys arms."

In her next Instagram story, Riddle posted a photo of 'Ted Lasso' actress Hannah Waddingham and expressed how she was in awe of her arms, calling the Brit a 'fantastic arms queen.'

Riddle then wondered at what age she started to admire other women's bicep definitions.

"The other fantastic arms queen, at what age did i start admiring other women's bicep definition."

A look at Taylor Fritz's 2024 season so far

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Australian Open

Taylor Fritz started his 2024 season at the second edition of the United Cup, where he represented Team USA.

In their first tie, Team USA faced Team Great Britain, where Fritz faced Cameron Norrie in the men's singles match. He comfortably defeated the Brit and won his mixed doubles match as well to give Team USA a 2-1 win.

However, in their next match against Team Australia, Alex de Minaur got the better of the American in straight sets. Team USA eventually lost the tie 2-1 and were knocked out of the United Cup.

Fritz then featured at the Australian Open, where he survived a five-set thriller in the first round against Facundo Diaz Acosta. He found his rhythm in the second round and defeated Hugo Gaston in straight sets.

The former World No. 5 then came back from a set down to defeat Fabian Marozsan and set up a fourth-round clash with the 2023 Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas. A brilliant display from the 26-year-old saw him defeat the Greek in four sets.

Taylor Fritz's journey in Melbourne ended after he lost to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in four sets in the quarter-finals.