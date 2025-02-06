Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle drops 1-word reaction on Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved's stunning Maldives snaps

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved has posted images of their Maldives holiday, prompting a gushing response from Morgan Riddle, the social media icon who steps out with Taylor Fritz. Riddle and Nedved are long-standing friends, who are regularly seen around the ATP tour supporting their boyfriends.

Korda and Nedved have been an item since 2021, and their union has flourished alongside the American's rise in the ATP rankings - he's currently the world No. 22. The pair have similar sporting backgrounds: Korda's father is former Australian Open champion Petr, and Nedved is the daughter of Pavel, the Czech soccer superstar.

Responding to Nedved's Instagram post from the Maldives, Riddle gave a single-word salute to her friend:

"Cutest"

Morgan Riddle is rapidly becoming one of social media's most impactful influencers. The 27-year-old met Taylor Fritz on the dating app Raya in 2020, and soon began following him on tour, building a tennis-related fashion and lifestyle social media presence. She has appeared with Fritz, the current ATP World-ranked No. 4, in Break Point, a Netflix series about life on the ATP Tour.

Morgan Riddle and Ivana Nedved have been positive influences on Taylor Fritz's and Sebastian Korda's tennis careers

Ivana Nedved is also developing a social media empire in the fashion, food, and travel space. Talking to the Daily Express in 2024, Sebastian Korda quickly acknowledged her influence on his tennis given their shared background and famous parents:

“The best thing is she understands sports which is great. She understands how difficult it is to be a professional athlete and that there’s a lot of sacrifices. She’s an amazing partner to have and I’m very lucky to have someone that just understands and always being there is probably the biggest key.”

Taylor Fritz, too, has gone out of his way to laud Morgan Riddle's impact on his tennis. The 27-year-old has benefited from their increased profile and her social media presence. After their Break Point Netflix series, the New York Times called Riddle "the most famous woman in men's tennis," but Fritz told it that her influence is far more homespun:

“I think it’s great to just kind of have someone who is with you, supporting you, helping keep you focused. As someone who had nothing to do with tennis before, in Morgan’s case, she’s done an amazing job over the years just kind of understanding. I think that’s a big thing – I just kind of have someone helping me at all times.”

Nedved has an impressive 97,000 followers on Instagram, which is dwarfed by Riddle's 428,000 Instagram and 584,000 TikTok devotees. The two influencers not only have a clear role to play in Fritz's and Korda's respective tennis careers but also their off-court profiles and marketability.

