Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle drops 4-word reaction to American gracing the cover of Racquet Magazine

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently gushed about the American's latest cover shoot for Racquet Magazine. The US Open runner-up was spotted donning a semiformal blazer with black shoes for the latest issue.

Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz have been in a relationship since 2020. They met on a dating app called Raya and moved in together after a few weeks. Riddle, who is a popular personality on social media, reacted to Fritz's latest campaign for Racquet magazine. She shared the magazine's cover picture on her Instagram account, with her caption reading:

"My lil cover star," Morgan Riddle said

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend shares a snap on her Instagram: Image Source: @moorrgs

Morgan Riddle is known for her social media content. Apart from sharing her interests in lifestyle, fashion and culture, she also documents her journey on tour while travelling with her boyfriend.

The Minnesota-born internet personality is often spotted giving Fritz fashion advice and accompanying him at exhibition events off-court. The American credited Morgan for helping him improve his clothing sense and also took a slight dig at her while opposing her take and opting for casual options.

"I’ve always been very into fashion, to kind of have this off-court image and persona that people can see me, and connect to me when I’m not playing tennis. Fashion, modelling, stuff like that is a great way to show people me,” Taylor Fritz said

“Sometimes I ignore her advice. Coming from Southern California, I do gravitate to a more casual LA/San Diego style streetwear but I also like to dress up in a bit more classy style as well, which BOSS is an option for. I change it up for where I’m at and the mood," he added.

Taylor Fritz will next compete in BNP Paribas Open 2025

Fritz reacts after a point in the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Source: Getty

World No. 4 Taylor Fritz will be making his ninth appearance in the BNP Paribas Open this year. He will enter the event on the back of a quarterfinal appearance in the Delray Beach Open.

Fritz has made a decent start to the season by amassing eight wins from 12 matches, including a title-winning run in the United Cup. He also reached the third round of the Australian Open, where he lost to Gael Monfils in four sets.

Fritz has a near 70% win percentage in Indian Wells and is a former champion, winning the title in 2022 after picked up a famous 6-3, 7-6(5) win against Rafael Nadal in the final. The 27-year-old will be joined by the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev in California. Americans Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul and Reilly Opelka will also provide competition at the BNP Paribas Open. The ATP 1000 event will begin on March 8, 2025.

