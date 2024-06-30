Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle expresses pride as boyfriend clinches 8th career title at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently expressed pride at her boyfriend for clinching his eighth career title at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. Fritz has achieved a historic feat by winning in Eastbourne for the third time in his career, defeating Australian Max Purcell 6-4, 6-3 in the final on June 29.

Currently ranked No. 13 in the world, Fitz has a special connection with the grass-court event in Eastbourne, where he claimed his maiden title in 2019, and then repeated the success in 2022. He is the first male in the history of the tournament to win it three times.

Top-seeded Fritz had a dominant run in Eastbourne this year, dropping not a single set through the tournament. He received a bye in the first round and then defeated Thiago Seyboth Wild, Shang Juncheng, and Aleksandar Vukic in straight sets to reach the final, where he defeated Purcell in an hour and 10 minutes.

Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, was by his side during the whole tournament, cheering him on from the stands and documenting their travels on her social media accounts. Fritz and Riddle have been dating since 2020, after meeting on a celebrity dating app.

Riddle, overjoyed by Fritz’s victory in Eastbourne, expressed her feelings in an Instagram story. She posted a photo of the American being all smiles while holding the trophy, and wrote:

"title #8!!! So proud of you."

Morgan Riddle on Instagram (instagram.com/moorrgs/)

On the women's side, sixth seed Daria Kasatkina ended her 22-month title drought by winning her seventh WTA title, defeating Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

Morgan Riddle will now accompany boyfriend Taylor Fritz to Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan Riddle at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Taylor Fritz will face Australian Christopher O’Connell in the first round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on July 1.

The match will be a clash of contrasts, as Fritz is coming off a title run at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, while O’Connell has not played a competitive match since May when he retired due to injury at the Italian Open.

Fritz has been enjoying a decent season, reaching the quarterfinals or better in seven tournaments including title runs in Delray Beach and Eastbourne. He also has experience playing at Wimbledon, where he reached the quarterfinal in 2022.

O’Connell, on the other hand, is ranked 76th in the world and will be making his third appearance at Wimbledon. The 30-year-old has not played a grass-court match this year, and his last appearance on the tour was in Rome, where he retired mid-match during his first-round match against Roberto Carballes Baena.

Taylor Fritz and Christopher O'Connell only met in the second round of the 2023 Madrid Open, where the former prevailed 7-6 (11), 6-4 on clay.

The winner of this match will face either Kei Nishikori or Arthur Rinderknech in the second round.

