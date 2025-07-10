Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle & Frances Tiafoe's partner Ayan Broomfield turn up the glamor while enjoying each other's company at Wimbledon

It's not just the players turning up the heat at Wimbledon this year. Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz's girlfriends are also turning heads with their fashion ensembles.
Tiafoe's partner Ayan Broomfield and Fritz's longtime girlfriend Morgan Riddle set social media ablaze this week with a stylish appearance on the grounds of the All England Club. Broomfield shared a chic photo of the duo dressed to perfection, captioned:
“wimbyyy 25’ 🤎”
In her latest Instagram post, Broomfield shared glimpses from her time in London. In one photo, she poses alongside Morgan. Broomfield is in a sleek plaid dress with gold accents, while Morgan is in a bold strapless red number paired with signature red shades.
Broomfield shared several other photos, pairing different outfits and capturing herself seated while enjoying a match.
The Instagram post quickly drew admiration from fellow influencers and fans alike. Here are some of the reactions:
“Stunning !!!” — Madison Appel wrote.
“You look so good,” Grace Joshua added.
“Thissss,” Hannah Berner commented.
“Yup 🔥,” Sasha Exeter reacted.
How have Ayan Broomfield's boyfriend Frances Tiafoe and Morgan Riddle's partner Taylor Fritz performed in Wimbledon 2025?
Ayan Broomfield's boyfriend, Frances Tiafoe, was seeded 12th in the tournament. He cruised past Elmer Møller in Round 1 with a 6–3, 6–4, 6–2 win. However, in the second round, he suffered an unexpected upset. Tiafoe faced Britain’s Cameron Norrie and lost 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 7–5.
Tiafoe took the first set but struggled to close the match. In the process, he committed numerous unforced errors and even took a lengthy (eight-minute) toilet break that drew criticism.
Meanwhile, Morgan Riddle's boyfriend, Taylor Fritz, is still alive in the tournament. He's currently in the semifinals and will face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Friday, July 11. However, Fritz didn't exactly cruise past to come here.
The American began his journey with back-to-back five-set battles. In the first two rounds of the tournament, he defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo. In the third round, he defeated Alejandro Fokina in four sets, and in the fourth round, his opponent, Jordan Thompson, walked over after one and a half sets were played.
In the quarterfinals, Fritz delivered a composed 6–3, 6–4, 1–6, 7–6(4) victory over Karen Khachanov and became the first American man to make a Wimbledon semifinal since John Isner in 2018.