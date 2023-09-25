Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle hilariously pokes fun at American for smoking celebratory cigar after Team World's Laver Cup triumph

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle playfully teased him for smoking a cigar as she provided a sneak peak into Team World's celebrations after their triumph at the 2023 Laver Cup.

Team World, featuring Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Francisco Cerundolo, secured a commanding 13-2 win over Team Europe to clinch their second consecutive Laver Cup title, after winning the event for the first time last year.

Taylor Fritz contributed significantly to Team World's victory, adding two points to their tally by defeating Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6(3). Additionally, his leadership skills were praised by Team World's vice-captain Patrick McEnroe.

"I think that is a sign of a great leader, not only does he inspire the other guys, they all push each other, but when it's his time and the bell rings, you know, he's always ready to go," McEnroe said in a post-match press conference.

Following their win, members of Team World celebrated with drinks and cigars at the after-party. Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle took to social media and shared a clip of the World No. 8 successfully blowing smoke rings. She also humorously poked fun at the Amercian for coughing after inhaling the smoke, likening him to a wheezing cat.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram stories

Taylor Fritz: "I think that Laver Cup's an amazing event, it is a similar feel to other team events"

Taylor Fritz

Following his win over Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz opened up about his desire for more team events on the ATP tour, citing his impressive track record in such competitions. Notably, Fritz played a pivotal role in Team USA's triumph at the inaugural United Cup in January.

"I guess I could be a bit biased towards it. I'd like to see more because I love team events. I feel like my record in team events is really good. I play much better in team events. I feel like when I have a team to play for, I get more pumped up. You know, I love it," he said in his post-match press conference.

The American expressed his appreciation for the Laver Cup in particular. While he acknowledged that it was similar to other team tournaments, he emphasized that moments like Roger Federer's retirement at last year's edition made the event stand out.

Taylor Fritz also highlighted the special atmosphere of the event created by the participation of Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in previous years.

"I think that Laver Cup's an amazing event. It is a similar feel to other team events. You know, at times, like especially something like last year when Roger's retiring and we're looking on the other side and it's Novak and Roger and Rafa and Andy, yeah, something like that feels different, I guess, from the other events," he added.