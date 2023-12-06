Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle impressed by American nailing the ‘Name a Woman’ challenge

Taylor Fritz recently showed off his romantic side when he aced the viral 'Name A Woman' challenge with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle. The challenge is a popular trend on the internet that tests how quickly boyfriends can name a woman when asked by their girlfriends.

However, Fritz passed the test with flying colors, much to Riddle’s delight. The challenge is intended to catch people (usually men) off-guard when asked to 'name a woman'. It is based on the assumption that most of them would respond with a friend or an ex-partner's name instead of their current partner.

However, Fritz did not fall for the trap and instantly named Riddle as the woman he was thinking of. She posted a clip of the challenge on her Instagram account on Tuesday, December 5. In the video, she asked Fritz, "Name a girl-" before he cuts her off and says, "You". Riddle smiled and said, "Okay. You passed."

"This mf is so scared of me," Riddle captioned the clip.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Taylor Fritz had to end his 2023 season at the Paris Masters on an unfortunate note. The American was forced to withdraw ahead of his second-round match against Daniel Altmaier due to an abdominal injury. He had won his opening match against Sebastian Baez in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4.

A look into Taylor Fritz's performance in the 2023 season

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters

Taylor Fritz's 2023 season began with a triumphant start, leading the United States to victory at the inaugural United Cup. However, he was eliminated in the second round of the Australian Open against Alexei Popyrin in a five-set thriller, 7-6(4), 6-7(2), 4-6, 7-6(6), 2-6.

Fritz's form took a positive turn as he reached the semifinals of the Dallas Open, eventually losing to Yibing Wu in three sets, 7-6(3), 5-7, 4-6. His momentum continued as he reached the final at the Delray Beach Open and emerged victorious against Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-0, 5-7, 6-2, clinching his fifth ATP tour title.

Adding to his impressive record, Fritz reached the semifinals in Monte Carlo, Acapulco, Munich, Geneva, and Washington DC, along with quarterfinals at Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, and Cincinnati. He further cemented his dominance by clinching his sixth title at the Atlanta Open, defeating Aleksandar Vukic in three sets, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4.

At the US Open, Fritz reached his second Major quarterfinal, defeating Steve Johnson, Juan Pablo Varillas, Jakub Mensik, and Dominic Stricker en route to the last eight. He ultimately fell to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 1-6, 4-6, 4-6.

Despite his strong performance at Flushing Meadows, Fritz's momentum faltered in the subsequent tournaments. The current World No. 10 faced a string of setbacks, losing to lower-ranked opponents in three consecutive tournaments: Diego Schwartzman at the Shanghai Masters, Shintaro Mochizuki at the Japan Open, and Alexander Shevchenko in Basel.

Taylor Fritz will kick off his 2024 season by representing the United States at the United Cup, where he'll be joined by fellow American tennis stars Jessica Pegula and Rajeev Ram.