Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle mocks King Charles following his coronation

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle made a cheeky comparison of King Charles with a statue following the monarch's recent coronation.

Riddle is a popular influencer who has amassed a large following on TikTok and Instagram for her fashion, beauty, and travel content. She has been dating Fritz since 2020 and they even featured in the Netflix docuseries 'Break Point', a show that follows the lives of top tennis players as they compete in various tournaments in the 2022 season

Last week, Charles III (Charles Philip Arthur George) was officially crowned the King of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for 70 years. The coronation was a solemn and historic event that was broadcasted live around the world and attended by various dignitaries and celebrities.

Riddle took to social media and posted a photo of King Charles wearing his crown and robes. She then compared him to a statue that is part of the collection of ancient sculptures displayed in Palazzo Nuovo, one of the buildings that make up The Capitoline Museums in Rome, Italy.

"Spot the difference," Riddle captioned her post, suggesting that they both look alike.

Fritz and Riddle are currently in Rome, Italy for the Italian Open, where the former is competing. He will take on Yannick Hanfmann in his opening match on Sunday, May 14.

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle reveals her “Weird” first date with the tennis star

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has shed light on her unconventional first date with the American tennis star. Riddle often travels with Fritz to tournaments around the world and shares her experiences on social media.

In a recent interaction with fans on social media, she shared some details of her quirky first date with Fritz. She posted a picture of Fritz playing a virtual reality game "Beat Saber" wearing a VR headset, which was captioned:

“Weird first date”. She captioned.

Riddle also revealed that she is not as calm as she looks during Fritz’s matches. To back up her claims, she showed her watching measuring her heart rate, which jumped from 89 beats per minute to 116 within a short duration while watching him play.

