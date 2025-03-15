Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle makes emotional admission about her grandmother's schizophrenia & personal mental health journey

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently shared her unusual introduction to mental health during childhood. She described the painful experience of learning about her late grandmother’s story and how it deeply affected her. The influencer also opened up about the challenges she faced in high school, which made life even more difficult.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle began dating in June 2020 after meeting on the dating app Raya. Born in 1997 in Minnesota, Riddle graduated from Wagner College in New York City in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in English language and literature. She currently leads her professional career as a social media influencer known for her engaging content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Morgan Riddle's career might have experienced a surge in the last few years, but she went through an array of challenges during her childhood. In a recent episode of the 'The Squeeze' Podcast, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend talked about how the story of losing her grandmother introduced her to mental health.

"I would say my very first was my grandma actually had schizophrenia. So, very much a familial, like was introduced from it very early on. She ended up taking her life, like when my mom was in college or had just like finished college and just before she got pregnant with me. So I never actually got to meet that grandma, but was told about it as I got older and stuff," she said (3:35).

The tennis WAG also shared a look back to her high school days that introduced her to the first chapter of anxiety.

"I was like a very troublesome kid, which I think I have talked about before on my platforms. But I had like a really bad GPA in college or in high school. And then when I was thinking about getting into college, I started having so much anxiety because I was like, 'oh my gosh, I'm not going to be able to get into college'," she added.

However, despite the challenges, Riddle emerged as a successful personality. She not only backs Taylor Fritz in his competitions but also leads her own hectic professional life, which includes YouTube, collaborations, brand deals and so on.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle accuses tennis WAGs of mocking her posts

Morgan Riddle at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, accused other tennis WAGs of scoffing at her image on private groups. The renowned influencer mentioned that she is aware of the private group chats where personalities linked with the tennis world share her videos and make fun of them.

"So when I posted my first TikTok, I don't know if this is true, but I've been told by people on the tennis tour that when I was first posting TikToks a couple of years ago, there was, like, a clique of older wives on the tour, and they would send my videos in their group chat and just make fun of me. So I definitely got a lot of backlash, both from like within the tennis community and from the fans," she said (33:31), in the Squeeze podcast.

This made it clear that she has access to reports which indicate how other tennis WAGs don't really support her. On the court, Taylor Fritz is going through a troubled phase as he couldn't even make it to the quarterfinals in any event this year.

