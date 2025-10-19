Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle makes her feelings clear on immigrants as she joins 'No Kings' protest against Donald Trump

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, made her feelings known about the immigrants by joining the 'No Kings' protest against the US president, Donald Trump. She shared a few glimpses of the rally in the latest update on her social media.

Thousands of people from multiple Minnesota communities came down to the street on October 18, 2025, protesting against Trump's policies. Supporting the 'No Kings' movement, the protesters voiced their opinions against the policies of the president.

The protesters rallied across more than 2,700 US cities and towns on Saturday, showcasing their support for the immigrants. One of the renowned faces involved in this protest was Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, who made her feelings clear about the immigrants by joining the No Kings protest against Trump.

Riddle shared a few pictures and videos from the rally on her Instagram story. In the first update, she posted a picture of her t-shirt that had the slogan written on it:

"Immigrants Make America Great."

Following this, she added the pictures and videos of other protesters with several slogans on their hands. Here are the snippets of the same:

While Riddle is busy being a part of the protest, Taylor Fritz is currently gearing up for his showdown at the Swiss Indoors. He is scheduled to compete in the tournament's first round on October 20, 2025, against Valentin Vacherot.

Taylor Fritz opened up about his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle's constant support in his career

During his Wimbledon run, Taylor Fritz opened up about how grateful he is to have his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle. He sat for a press conference after making it to the semi-finals by besting Karen Khachanov, where he opened up about the constant rise in his performances, crediting it entirely to Riddle. Revealing how she helps him stay focused, he said: (as quoted by Livemint)

"There's been a pretty constant results and ranking rise since we've been together. I think I would have to say she's been a big help to me just kind of keeping me focused, having someone who cares and just pushes you to just do better and do the right things, be healthier," said Taylor Fritz.

Fritz further added that Riddle's attitude toward him helps him keep his diet and sleep schedule in check.

"She almost like kind of just mother me in a way," he added, jokingly, "with like, the diet and going to sleep on time. Yeah, that maybe wasn't the best choice of words."

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle met each other in 2020 through a celebrity dating app named Raya and have been together since then.

