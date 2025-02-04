Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle names the "best look" from Grammys 2025, applauds Kendrick Lamar's wins for Drake diss by sharing post

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared her take on who had the best outfit at the 2025 Grammys. She also praised Kendrick Lamar's win at the 67th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony.

The 67th Grammy Awards was held on Sunday, February 2. The notable wins went to Kendrick Lamar for the best track and song "Not Like Us". The song was made against the backdrop of the public feud that Lamar shared with renowned rapper Drake for the better part of the last year.

In other notable categories, Beyonce won the Grammy for the Best Album of the Year titled "Cowboy Carter". This was the famous American singer's eighth career album.

Tennis star Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared the best moments from the Grammys, stating which fashion designer's clothes caught her eye. Riddle claimed famous American designer Thom Browne's designs were the ones to look out for.

"Best look of the night @thombrowne," posted Riddle on her Instagram story.

Morgan Riddle points out the best look at the Grammys 2025, (Source: Instagram/@moorrgs)

Riddle also shared another post on her story, marveling at Lamar's diss track being able to win a Grammy. She also included the song "Not Like Us" in her story.

"winning a grammy for being hater lowkey the most inspired I 've felt in a while," read the post.

Morgan Riddle reacts to Kendrick Lamar winning at the Grammys, (Source: Instagram/@moorrgs)

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle are a popular couple on social media

In picture: Morgan Riddle (L) and Taylor Fritz (R) (Getty)

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle are one of the most loved tennis couples on social media. Fritz and Riddle have been dating since 2020. The couple often share their moments on their social media feeds, giving fans more access to their personal lives.

Recently, while Fritz was in Australia, playing at the United Cup for Team USA, Riddle posted a playful post on her Instagram calling Fritz a traitor, In reality, the tennis star had watched episodes of their favorite show alone.

"The face of a TRAITOR who watched 2 episodes of Prison Break without me," posted Riddle.

However, on-court, Riddle is one of the ardent supporters of Fritz. The World No. 4 played a key role alongside Coco Gauff at the United Cup for the USA to win the title. After their victory, Riddle posted the team celebrations and proudly shared Fritz's achievements with her fans.

"Not a bad way to start the year," Riddle shared on her Instagram.

However, after the United Cup victory, Fritz unexpectedly lost to Gael Monfils in the third round of the Australian Open. The American is playing at the Dallas Open, where he is the top seed.

