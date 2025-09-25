Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle opens up about 'most stressful experience' during shopping trip in Tokyo

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, is in Japan, and she recently shared her shopping adventure, which turned out to be the most overwhelming and stressful experience of her life after she left Don Quijote.

On Wednesday, Morgan shared her visit to Don Quijote (Donki), Japan’s famously chaotic discount megastore chain. She hit the streets last night to shop for some face masks she saw on TikTok, which she knew she would regret later. In the video, Morgan is walking into a glowing entrance of a MEGA Don Quijote branch. She wrote:

"how life feels knowing im about to abuse my wallet on unnecessary sheet masks i saw on tiktok."

Morgan's Instagram story

Moments later, Morgan exited the megastore and admitted that her experience was far from fun. In the image, she was holding a bright yellow Don Quijote shopping bag against a red carpet backdrop. She wrote:

"that was the most overwhelming stressful experience of my life literally will never step foot in that place ever again LOL."

Morgan's Instagram story

While Morgan Riddle may not have liked the experience of shopping in Japan, her boyfriend, Taylor Fritz, spearheaded Team World to Laver Cup victory against Team Europe in San Francisco.

Taylor Fritz speaks about Morgan Riddle's role in his tennis career rise

Taylor Fritz and Morgan have been dating since they first connected through a dating app in 2020. Their relationship has become stronger over the years and it is also influencing Fritz's tennis career in a good way.

Fritz admits as much as he spoke about his girlfriend during Wimbledon 2025, when he advanced to his first-ever semifinal after his victory over Karen Khachanov. In the post-match interview, Fritz explained Riddle’s role in his journey. He said:

"There's been a pretty constant results and ranking rise since we've been together. I think I would have to say she's been a big help to me just kind of keeping me focused, having someone who cares and just pushes you to just do better and do the right things, be healthier."

Fritz also compared Morgan's role to a mother and later playfully regretted that he must be careful with the choice of words he uses. He said:

"Almost like kind of just mother me, in a way, with like, the diet and going to sleep on time. Yeah, that maybe wasn't the best choice of words."

After the Laver Cup win, Fritz will shift his focus to the Asian Swing and upcoming Davis Cup ties.

