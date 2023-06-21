Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle praises the American's 1R victory at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle was full of praise for the American's performance on the grasscourts this season.

The fashion influencer and travel blogger posted a picture of Fritz on social media, showing him acknowledging the crowd after his victory over Bernabe Zapata Miralles (6-4, 7-5) in the first round of the Queen's Club Championship.

Fritz has had a great run on grass in recent years, winning two titles in Eastbourne, and reaching the quarterfinals in Stuttgart and Wimbledon.

Riddle posted the picture of Fritz on her Instagram story on Tuesday (June 20), shortly after his match against Miralles.

"🌱 szn," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Taylor Fritz' girlfriend Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Riddle has been a constant presence alongside Fritz at various tournaments around the world. She often shares pictures and videos of their travels, outfits, workouts, and romantic moments on social media.

Taylor Fritz aims for Round Of 16 victory over Adrian Mannarino in Queen's Club Championships

Taylor Fritz in the 2023 United Cup

The 2023 Queen's Club Championships will witness an intriguing Round of 16 match between the third seed Taylor Fritz and veteran Adrian Mannarino on Thursday (June 22).

The two players have contrasting styles and have met four times before, with each winning twice.

Fritz, who is ranked No. 8 in the world, is coming off a strong performance in the previous round against Bernabe Zapata Miralles, beating the Spaniard in straight sets (6-4, 7-5). Mannarino, on the other hand, had to dig deep to overcome Britain’s Liam Broady in a three-set thriller.

The Frenchman, who is ranked World No. 46, lost the first set 1-6 and trailed 0-2 in the second set before finding his rhythm and turning the match around. He used his crafty left-handed game and his variety of shots to frustrate Broady. Mannarino won the match 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and seven minutes.

The upcoming clash will be a test of Fritz’s aggression against Mannarino’s defense. Fritz will look to dictate the rallies with his big serve and forehand while Mannarino will try to neutralize his opponent’s power with his slice and angles. Fritz will also have to be patient and avoid making too many errors against Mannarino’s solid baseline game.

The American has been in good form this season, winning his fifth ATP title in Delray Beach. Mannarino, however, has also shown some signs of resurgence after a disappointing 2022 season.

The match promises to be an entertaining one. Taylor Fritz will be the favorite to win but Adrian Mannarino will not go down without a fight.

Poll : 0 votes