Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle reacts to "unhinged" meme of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton sighting at Emma Raducanu's Indian Wells match

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has shared her reaction to a hilarious meme featuring the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, being spotted in the stands at Emma Raducanu's match at the 2024 Indian Wells Open.

An air of controversy has surrounded the Princess of Wales' whereabouts since her last public appearance on Christmas Day. In January, Kensington Palace announced that Middleton was set to undergo abdominal surgery, causing her to take a step back from all public events until after Easter, which falls on March 31.

However, during her absence from the public eye, speculation and conspiracy theories emerged on social media regarding her whereabouts. Middleton being photographed in a grainy picture with her mother on March 4 only fueled the speculation further.

Then, in honor of Mother's Day in the UK on March 10, a photograph of Kate Middleton posing with her three children, said to be taken by Prince William, was released on their official social media account.

However, further controversy arose when the picture was found to be altered, prompting Middleton to issue an apology and clarify that she had been simply experimenting with editing techniques. Soon afterwards, she was photographed leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William.

Amid the speculation, several hilarious memes regarding the Princess of Wales' whereabouts circulated on social media. One such meme even depicted Kate Middleton being seen in the stands for Emma Raducanu's loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the third round at Indian Wells.

Expand Tweet

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, reshared the meme on social media and labeled it "unhinged."

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Riddle has joined Taylor Fritz at Indian Wells to support him during his campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 event. Following a 7-6(2), 6-2 win over Alejandro Tabilo in his opening match, the American claimed a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over Sebastian Baez to book his place in the fourth round.

Taylor Fritz to take on Holger Rune in Indian Wells 4R

Taylor Fritz

Following his win over Sebastian Baez, Taylor Fritz will battle it against Holger Rune for a place in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters. Fritz emerged victorious in their sole previous encounter on tour, beating the Dane 6-3, 6-4 at the 2023 Miami Open.

Rune received a walkover from Milos Raonic in his tournament opener. He then claimed a 6-2, 7-6(5) win over Lorenzo Musetti in the third round to book his place against the American.

The winner of the match between Rune and Fritz will take on either Daniil Medvedev or Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals.