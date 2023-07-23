American tennis star Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently caught the attention with their matching outfits at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Los Angeles. The couple unintentionally wore teal and white clothes during Fritz’s match against Benoit Paire on Saturday, July 22.

The Ultimate Tennis Showdown is a new format of tennis that features shorter matches, unique rules, and more entertainment for the fans. It is taking place from July 21 to July 23 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Fritz, who is ranked No. 9 in the world, defeated Paire in a thrilling encounter to reach the semifinals of the innovative event, where he will face Ben Shelton. Riddle, who is a social media influencer and a tennis novice, cheered him on from the stands.

In a story on her Instagram account on Sunday, Riddle wrote:

"Ew I swear I didn’t mean to match 😭😭😭."

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Riddle has gained a lot of followers since she started dating Fritz in 2020 and appeared in BreakPoint, a documentary that gives an inside look at the professional tennis tour. She has also been creating content on TikTok, where she shares her candid opinions and experiences about the sport.

A look back at Taylor Fritz’s performance at Wimbledon 2023

Taylor Fritz in Wimbledon 2023

Taylor Fritz, the ninth seed, had a disappointing run at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. He was knocked out in the second round by Sweden’s Mikael Ymer in a five-set thriller.

Fritz, who had reached the quarterfinals of the grasscourt Slam in 2022, started his campaign with a hard-fought victory over Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann. The American prevailed 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Hanfmann put up a spirited fight against Fritz. The German matched Fritz’s powerful serves and groundstrokes. However, Fritz showed his resilience and experience to turn the match around in the fourth and fifth sets.

Fritz’s next opponent was Ymer, who had upset Slovakian Alex Molcan in the first round. The Swede proved to be a tough challenge for Fritz, as he played with aggression and confidence. Fritz took the first two sets 6-3, 6-2, but Ymer fought back to level the match by winning the next two sets 6-3, 6-4.

The decisive fifth set was a nail-biting affair, as both players exchanged breaks and held their nerves. Ymer eventually prevailed 6-2 to seal his maiden third-round appearance at Wimbledon, where he lost to Daniel Elahi Galán.

Taylor Fritz will now look to bounce back from his Wimbledon setback and prepare for the hard-court season ahead. He will be facing either Wu Yibing or Corentin Moutet in Atlanta Open.