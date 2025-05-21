Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle reveals what keeps her engaged as American stays busy with Geneva Open duties

Morgan Riddle, the American influencer who is in a relationship with US tennis hope Taylor Fritz, has disclosed which Netflix series is receiving her attention right now.
The influencer, who has over 400,000 followers on Instagram, recently shared a story on the platform, sharing that she has been bingeing "Dark," a popular German series, on Netflix. Riddle has been hooked so much on the show that she has been carrying her iPad around with it, she revealed in her post. Sharing a picture of "Dark" playing on her iPad, she wrote:
"I started the German tv show 'dark' on Netflix and now I'm bringing my iPad everywhere with me like a toddler because I can't stop watching it."
During its run, from 2017-2020, "Dark" was one of the most highly-watched shows on the platform. The IMDB website describes the show as "a family saga with a supernatural twist, set in a German town where the disappearance of two young children exposes the relationships among four families." The show has received critical acclaim for its complex narrative.
Meanwhile, Fritz has said that Riddle's presence in his team has made life easier during tournaments.
"Yeah, I mean, she does an amazing job of kind of doing all the work that she has to do, and then also still doing a lot of the things that help me perform and do better, you know, just kind of making my life easier, making sure we're going to sleep at a certain time, getting up at a certain time," the American said.
Fritz and Riddle met in 2020 through a celebrity dating app. Notably, the duo's relationship was featured in the 2023 Netflix series Break Point. Riddle is quite active on social media and often posts her experiences while accompanying Taylor Fritz to tennis tournaments.
How Taylor Fritz has fared during the European clay-court swing
World No. 4 Taylor Fritz is in the midst of his claycourt season. The American began his clay swing in Madrid, making the Round of 16, where he lost to eventual champion Casper Ruud. He next travelled to Rome, where he was outed by countryman Marcos Giron in his first match. At present, the American is playing in the ATP 250 tournament in Geneva, where he is set to face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the quarters.
Although clay has been Taylor Fritz's weakest surface historically, the American did make the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.