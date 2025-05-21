Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle reveals what keeps her engaged as American stays busy with Geneva Open duties

Morgan Riddle, the American influencer who is in a relationship with US tennis hope Taylor Fritz, has disclosed which Netflix series is receiving her attention right now.

Ad

The influencer, who has over 400,000 followers on Instagram, recently shared a story on the platform, sharing that she has been bingeing "Dark," a popular German series, on Netflix. Riddle has been hooked so much on the show that she has been carrying her iPad around with it, she revealed in her post. Sharing a picture of "Dark" playing on her iPad, she wrote:

"I started the German tv show 'dark' on Netflix and now I'm bringing my iPad everywhere with me like a toddler because I can't stop watching it."

Ad

Trending

Instagram | @moorrgs

During its run, from 2017-2020, "Dark" was one of the most highly-watched shows on the platform. The IMDB website describes the show as "a family saga with a supernatural twist, set in a German town where the disappearance of two young children exposes the relationships among four families." The show has received critical acclaim for its complex narrative.

Ad

Meanwhile, Fritz has said that Riddle's presence in his team has made life easier during tournaments.

"Yeah, I mean, she does an amazing job of kind of doing all the work that she has to do, and then also still doing a lot of the things that help me perform and do better, you know, just kind of making my life easier, making sure we're going to sleep at a certain time, getting up at a certain time," the American said.

Ad

Fritz and Riddle met in 2020 through a celebrity dating app. Notably, the duo's relationship was featured in the 2023 Netflix series Break Point. Riddle is quite active on social media and often posts her experiences while accompanying Taylor Fritz to tennis tournaments.

How Taylor Fritz has fared during the European clay-court swing

Tyalor Fritz in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Six - Source: Getty

World No. 4 Taylor Fritz is in the midst of his claycourt season. The American began his clay swing in Madrid, making the Round of 16, where he lost to eventual champion Casper Ruud. He next travelled to Rome, where he was outed by countryman Marcos Giron in his first match. At present, the American is playing in the ATP 250 tournament in Geneva, where he is set to face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the quarters.

Although clay has been Taylor Fritz's weakest surface historically, the American did make the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratap S. Pratap is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. With over five years of professional experience in diverse media roles and a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Pratap has honed his skills in storytelling and reporting. He began his career in Northeast India, contributing to prominent platforms like The Sentinel, India Today NE, and EastMojo. Later, he transitioned to writing for RT’s international website, focusing on India-centric stories.



A lifelong tennis enthusiast, Pratap’s journey into tennis journalism stems from a deep-rooted love for the sport that began in his school days. At Sportskeeda, he channels this passion into covering tennis, offering readers a mix of match analysis, player profiles, and unique takes on the sport’s evolving dynamics.



Pratap stays updated by religiously watching Tennis TV highlights and tracking the latest developments on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). He values accuracy and ethics, relying on credible sources like BBC and The Guardian to ensure his content is both trustworthy and engaging.



Among his career highlights are interviews with local politicians, environmentalists, and athletes during his tenure with various media outlets. Now, writing about tennis is a milestone that aligns his professional expertise with his personal passion.



Pratap admires Novak Djokovic for his resilience and ability to thrive under pressure. His favorite event is Wimbledon, a tournament he reveres for its unmatched legacy and prestige. Off the court, he enjoys music, cinema, and reading, pursuits that enrich his perspective as a storyteller. Know More