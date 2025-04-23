Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle reveals what made her cry while watching Black Mirror

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has revealed that she likes Netflix's Black Mirror series, and a latest episode in particular from the show brought her to tears. Riddle is with Fritz in Madrid, where the World No. 4 is preparing to participate in this week's Madrid Open.

Fritz and Riddle connected in 2020 on the dating app Raya and are now seen together regularly on the ATP tour. Riddle is a content creator, style guru, and influencer. She often posts about life on the ATP Tour with Fritz and travel, lifestyle, and fashion.

Morgan Riddle shared her love for Netflix's Black Mirror on her Instagram stories page and picked out one particular episode of the show's seventh series, titled Eulogy. The episode stars Paul Giamatti as a lonely man who is given the technology to step into old photographs to rekindle his relationship with an old girlfriend.

Eulogy is the fifth episode in the new series, and Riddle posted an image of Giamatti in character, captioning the picture with an emotional statement:

"Sobbing. All around didn't love new season of black mirror but this episode broke meeee"

Morgan Riddle IG Story | Source: Morgan Riddle Instagram/@moorrgs

Morgan Riddle posted a second image from another episode in the series. She accompanied it with a list of her top ten Black Mirror episodes across all seven instalments of the iconic Netflix show.

Morgan Riddle IG Story | Source: Morgan Riddle Instagram/@moorrgs

Morgan Riddle wasn't alone in finding the Eulogy episode emotional. The Daily Mail.co.uk reported that some Black Mirror fans had also been brought to tears by the same.

Taylor Fritz on Morgan Riddle acting as a support system

Laver Cup 2023 - Preview Day 4 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz has talked about the impact his relationship with Riddle has had on his off-court profile, but last year, he told CNN.com that Riddle had also had a positive influence on his tennis, helping him to stay focused:

“I think it’s great to just kind of have someone who is with you, supporting you, helping keep you focused. As someone who had nothing to do with tennis before, in Morgan’s case, she’s done an amazing job over the years just kind of understanding."

On-court Fritz, the third seed at the Madrid Open, has had an inconsistent start to 2025. He lost in the third round of the Australian Open to Gael Monfils, then suffered an early exit in Dallas, followed by a quarterfinal appearance at Delray Beach. A semifinal at the Miami Open represents his best performance this year, despite losing to young gun Jakub Mensik 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-7(4).

Fritz begins his Madrid campaign on Friday. He'll play Australian Chris O'Connell in the Round of 64, hoping to improve on recent results.

