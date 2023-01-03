Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle reveals missing the US Open, how she travels to tournaments with the American & more

In a recent interactive session with her followers, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared how she missed the US tennis tournaments in 2022, how she travels to tournaments with the American tennis sensation, and more.

Fritz and Riddle started dating in 2020 and have been in a happy relationship ever since. They will also be seen together on a new Netflix docuseries that will follow Fritz and other top tennis players as they compete in four Grand Slam tournaments.

Riddle recently held a Q&A session on Instagram stories, where she answered a slew of questions from her followers. One of her followers inquired if she ever felt like skipping attending a tournament with her boyfriend. She replied in the affirmative, stating that she missed the US tennis tournaments in 2022, including the US Open.

"Yeah, I skipped all the US tournaments this year and moved to NYC for 2 months," Riddle wrote.

Another fan wondered if Riddle's flight expenses, like Taylor Fritz's, were covered by the ATP tour. To answer this question, she posted a video of Fritz and stated that the tour does not cover any tennis players' expenses except hotels, and only if the player stays at the tournament's designated hotel.

"Fun fact the tour doesn't cover flights or any expenses for players (or coaches, physios, trainers, etc) except hotels and only if you stay at the tournament-specified hotel," Riddle wrote.

Another user asked Riddle to vlog about every tournament and city she visits. The social media influencer replied that she was thinking the same and revealed her plans to make a vlog for the 2023 Australian Open.

"That's the plan! Every Monday. Excited to take you guys to AO w meeeee," Riddle wrote.

Finally, Riddle reacted to World No. 53 Daria Saville's praise of her vlogs, writing:

"Collab w Tofu???"

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram stories.

"It's great to start the year off with some wins, especially going to Australian Open" - Taylor Fritz after defeating Alexander Zverev in United Cup 2023

Taylor Fritz pictured at the 2023 United Cup - Sydney.

Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys propelled Team USA to the 2023 United Cup City Finals with straight-set victories over Germany on Monday. They will face Great Britain in Wednesday's (January 4) City Finals.

Fritz gave his team a 1-0 lead over Germany in the first match of the day, defeating World No. 12 Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4. In a post-match press conference, the American said it was "great" to start the year with some wins, especially with the Australian Open coming up in a few weeks.

"It's great to start the year off with some wins, for sure. I think just the confidence aspect of tennis is super important. Especially going to the Australian Open, coming off of off-season, it's good to start with some wins," Taylor Fritz said.

