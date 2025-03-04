Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle reveals shocking pitfalls of their travels, from "attempted kidnapping" to Airbnb break-ins

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, revealed several harrowing incidents from her tour travels alongside Taylor Fritz. Fritz, the ATP's World No. 4, met Riddle on the dating app Raya in 2020, and the couple has been inseparable ever since.

Ad

Riddle is an American influencer and content creator. She often posts on social media about life on tour, fashion, lifestyle and travel. Fritz and Morgan have become one of the tennis glamor couples, and Morgan is regularly seen supporting Fritz from the stands in tournaments.

Morgan Riddle detailed some of the horrendous experiences she's had over her years of traveling on tour. Lost shoes, a kidnapping, food poisoning, accommodation break-ins, and even Amsterdam brownies featured in her tale. She started by bemoaning the loss of a shoe at airport security:

Ad

Trending

"My hoodie got sucked into the xray at TSA this morning and it reminded me of a few years ago when the one at JFK ate my shoe and we looked for it for 30 mins, and then I had to do a 10 hour travel day with a singular shoe"

Morgan Riddle Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/moorrgs/3580457513318075464/?hl=en)

The loss of her shoe prompted Riddle to reminisce about the other less glamorous moments of her time on tour:

Ad

"My eaten shoe got me revisiting the not-so-glam moments of traveling the last few years. let's recap."

Morgan Riddle Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/moorrgs/3580457513318075464/?hl=en)

Riddle didn't attend this year's Mexican Open in Acapulco, having fallen prey to food poisoning in years past. She was right to skip the event, in which many seeded players, including Holger Rune and Casper Ruud, were forced to withdraw with a stomach bug.

Ad

"Food poisoning in: Paris, Melbourne & Acapulco twice (hence why I didn't go this year)"

Morgan Riddle Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/moorrgs/3580457513318075464/?hl=en)

Morgan also talked about her rented accommodation being broken into on three separate occasions:

Ad

"Airbnb break-ins in Santorini, Ibiza, and London - and happened to be in the residence during all 3"

Morgan Riddle Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/moorrgs/3580457513318075464/?hl=en)

Morgan Riddle acknowledges that some of her travel issues have been self-inflicted

2025 Australian Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Not all of Morgan Riddle's problems were outside of her control. The 27-year-old's experiment with marijuana in Amsterdam left her feeling ill:

Ad

"When I took a space brownie in Amsterdam and ended up crying on the bathroom floor for 4 hours because I thought I was having a heart attack (this one was on me)"

Morgan Riddle Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/moorrgs/3580457513318075464/?hl=en)

Of all Riddle's experiences, an incident in Acapulco appeared to be the most challenging. Despite being told not to leave the hotel alone, the influencer took to the beach and was accosted by two men who tried to abduct her:

Ad

"Attempted kidnapping in Acapulco last year (by the man standing behind the tree). He & another guy tried to grab me and chased me down the beach and I hd to sprint and scream for help from the security guards at the hotel. The tournament did tell us not to go out by ourselves but I wanted a photo of the sunset so this one was also on me LOL"

Ad

Morgan Riddle Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/moorrgs/3580457513318075464/?hl=en)

In China, Morgan lost $120 in a tea scam:

Ad

"Also in China @ivananedved and I got scammed for $120 for this tea. Clearly I didn't even know how to make tea"

Morgan Riddle Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/moorrgs/3580457513318075464/?hl=en)

A habitual issue for frequent travelers is flight delays and cancellations. Given the amount of traveling Fritz and Morgan do, it's unsurprising that they've had long periods of waiting at airports:

Ad

"At Tropez when we waited an hour for a taxi to the beach club, Geneve, when all our flights were cancelled and rescheduled for five days later, Paris being convinced there were cameras in our Air Bnb"

Morgan Riddle Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/moorrgs/3580457513318075464/?hl=en)

Morgan ended her story on a positive note, with a simple warning to her 429,000 followers that while globetrotting is fun, it always pays to be vigilant. And an appeal for the return of her right shoe.

Ad

"Moral of the story: travel is fun but stay vigilant, ladies. Also, if anyone ever finds an af1 for a right foot at JFK let me know"

Morgan Riddle Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/moorrgs/3580457513318075464/?hl=en)

Both Fritz and Riddle will be glad to be on home turf for the Sunshine Swing. Taylor Fritz begins his campaign at the BNP Paribas tournament in Indian Wells on Friday, where he's the third seed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback