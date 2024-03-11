Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle sends the American her love as he reaches Indian Wells 3R

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, celebrated the American after he reached the third round of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters with a win over Alejandro Tabilo on March 10.

Morgan Riddle, who is a content creator, has been in a relationship with Taylor Fritz since 2020. She often accompanies the American around the globe and attends tournaments. She has often spoken about her aim of using her broad reach on social media to promote tennis.

Fritz is currently playing at his home tournament in Indian Wells and is seeded No. 12. He received a first-round bye and faced Alejandro Tabilo in the second round on March 10. The American displayed a complete performance to oust the Chilean in straight sets and book his spot in the third round.

Morgan Riddle showered Fritz with love after his impressive win and posted a picture of him in action at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Instagram.

Screengrab from Instagram

Taylor Fritz will next face No. 19 seed Sebastian Baez in the third round in the Californian desert. The Argentine defeated wildcard Fabio Fognini 7-5, 6-3, in the second round to win his tenth match on the trot. Baez made the most of his time in the golden swing by winning the titles at the Rio Open and the Chile Open.

Fritz, meanwhile, came to Indian Wells after an early exit at the Mexican Open. The 26-year-old has won one title so far in 2024, emerging victorious at the Delray Beach Open in February.

Taylor Fritz won the biggest title of his career so far at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

Taylor Fritz pictured after winning the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

Taylor Fritz has fond memories at the BNP Paribas Open as he won the biggest title, and the only Masters 1000 title, of his career to date at Indian Wells in 2022. In the process, he became the first American man after Andre Agassi in 2001 to win the tournament.

Fritz was seeded No. 20 at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters and began his campaign with an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 win over Kamil Majchrzak. The American's next three contests were marathon three-setters. Fritz successfully downed Jaume Munar, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2); No. 29 seed Alex de Mianur, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5); and Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1 to enter the semifinals.

Fritz successfully navigated the challenge of No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev in the final four contest, 7-5, 6-4. A three-time Indian Wells Masters champion and No. 4 seed Rafael Nadal was the last hurdle in front of the American. Fritz bettered the Spanish legend, 6-3, 7-6 (5), to lift the title.