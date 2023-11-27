United States No. 1 on the ATP rankings, Taylor Fritz, and his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, enjoyed time at the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Ravens won the game 20-10.

The 26-year-old, who has won six career titles, achieved a career-high ranking of No. 5 this season.

On Monday, Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, shared a couple of pictures from their outing, including images of their meal, close-ups of the players and a photo of her donning knee-high teal green boots.

She captioned it "game day fit." Riddle also posted another picture of Cameron Dicker kicking the ball and captioned it "Dicker the Kicker."

Fritz and Morgan Riddle at Chargers vs Ravens

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle began dating in 2020. Since then, she has consistently accompanied him, traveling and supporting him in the stands.

Riddle has a large following on Instagram and TikTok, where she shares moments from her travels around the world. She also models for clothing and makeup brands occasionally.

Taylor Fritz reached the quarter-final of the 2023 US Open: his best finish

2023 US Open - Quater final, Fritz vs Novak Djokovic

Taylor Fritz had a successful 2023 season, winning two trophies: the Delray Beach Open and the Atlanta Open.

At the Delray Beach Open, he faced Serbian tennis player Miomir Kecmanović, defeating him 6–0, 5–7, 6–2 in the final to clinch his first title of the season. In the Atlanta Open final, he competed against Australia's Aleksandar Vukic and won the match 7–5, 6–7(5–7), 6–4.

The major highlight of Fritz's season was reaching the US Open quarterfinals.

In the first round of the New York major, he faced fellow countryman Steve Johnson, and the match ended 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in favor of Fritz. He then encountered 28-year-old Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas in the second round and triumphed 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Jakub Mensik was Fritz's opponent in the third round, and Fritz won the match 6-1, 6-2, 6-0, setting up an encounter with Dominic Stricker in the round of 16. This victory also broke his personal record of two third-round finishes in 2018 and 2020. Fritz won against 20-year-old Swiss player Dominic Stricker 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4 in the round of 16.

Taylor Fritz was knocked out by the current world No. 1 and eventual champion, Novak Djokovic, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

The American had to end his season early after withdrawing from the Paris Masters due to an injury.