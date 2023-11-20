Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shares her hilarious attempt to snap a "sneaky" picture of David Beckham at F1 Las Vegas GP

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's attempt to take a discreet picture of David Beckham at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ended in a comical failure.

The penultimate Grand Prix of the year was a star-studded affair, with numerous celebrities traveling to Las Vegas to witness the thrilling action at the street circuit. Soccer legend David Beckham and Fritz and his girlfriend graced the event alongside Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and Justin Bieber.

Riddle shared a glimpse of her experience at the Grand Prix on social media, posting pictures with Fritz and offering a peek into the Aston Martin garage.

"Walking the red flag," she captioned her Instagram post.

While at the race, Riddle tried to snap a "sneaky" photo of David Beckham, but her attempt failed hilariously when the soccer legend caught her in the act and smiled directly at her camera.

"Me trying to get a sneaky pic of David Beckham last night. The result:" she posted on her Instagram story.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle witnessed an exciting race in Las Vegas as Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen clinched his 18th win of the season. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured second place while Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, finished third.

A brief look at Taylor Fritz's performance at Grand Slam tournaments this season

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz had a disappointing outing at the 2023 Australian Open. He defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili in four sets in his tournament opener before suffering a shock second-round exit at the hands of Alexei Popyrin.

At the French Open, the American dominated his opening round clash against compatriot Michael Mmoh, securing a straight-sets win. He then advanced to the third round in Paris by defeating Arthur Rinderknech. However, the 26-year-old was unable to progress further as he lost against Francisco Cerundolo in four sets.

Following a hard-fought victory over Yannick Hanfmann in his tournament opener, Fritz suffered a shock defeat to Mikael Ymer in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships.

His most successful stint came at his home Slam, as he kicked off his US Open campaign with a dominant victory over fellow American Steve Johnson. Subsequently, the American triumphed over Juan Pablo Varillas and Jakub Mensik in straight sets, advancing to the second week at the New York Major for the first time in his career.

Following his win over Dominic Stricker, the American reached the quarterfinals in New York without losing a set. However, Fritz was unable to continue his exemplary form in the quarterfinal, losing to the eventual champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets.