Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle shares her outfit choices for Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared pictures of her trying on different outfits for the upcoming 2023 Wimbledon Championship.

The fashion influencer, who has been supporting Fritz at various tournaments around the world, is preparing for the prestigious event in London with style and grace.

Riddle posted a story on her Instagram profile on Tuesday, June 16, captioning it with:

“Trying on Wimbledon outfits for the vlog today.”

Among partners of tennis players, Riddle is one of the more popular ones. She also shares insights into the life of a tennis girlfriend, such as travelling to different countries, coping with injuries and losses, and celebrating victories.

Fritz reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships where he won four matches in a row, before losing to fourth-seed Rafael Nadal.

Taylor Fritz fizzles out in Stuttgart as Marton Fucsovics flies to the semifinals

Taylor Fritz’s hopes of winning his second grass-court title of the season were dashed by a spirited performance from Marton Fucsovics. The latter stunned the American star 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open on Friday.

Fritz was expected to breeze past the Hungarian qualifier, but Fucsovics had other plans. He played with fearless aggression and impeccable accuracy to outsmart and outplay the second seed.

Fucsovics broke Fritz’s serve in the very first game with a blistering backhand winner. The American tried to recover, but he could not find a way to break back, as Fucsovics saved four break points with some clutch serving and powerful groundstrokes. The Hungarian held his nerve to close out the first set, 6-4 in 40 minutes.

The second set was more evenly contested, as both players held their serves until 5-5. Fritz had two chances to break Fucsovics in the eighth game, but he squandered them with unforced errors.

The Hungarian made him pay for his wastefulness, as he broke Fritz’s serve in the 11th game with a stunning forehand passing shot. He then served out the match in style, converting his fourth match point with a booming ace, ending the set at 7-5.

Fucsovics was ecstatic after his win as he had pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament and booked his spot in the semifinals. There, he would face another American challenger in Frances Tiafoe.

The 31-year-old was aiming to reach his first grasscourt final, but he fell short against Tiafoe, who edged him out in a tight two-setter.

Fritz, on the other hand, was left to rue his missed opportunities, as he failed to live up to his billing as one of the favorites for the title. The 25-year-old will have to regroup and bounce back quickly, as he prepares for the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. There, he will hope to repeat or better his quarterfinal run from last year.

