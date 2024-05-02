Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shares unique experience of watching him play mid-flight; celebrates as American reaches Madrid Open SF 

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared a unique experience of catching the American progress to the semifinals of the 2024 Madrid Open mid flight.

Fritz clashed with 21st seed Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 1. After a three-set battle that lasted one hour and 46 minutes, the World No. 13 came out on top, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Fritz is now two wins away from his maiden title on clay. He will next face Andrey Rublev in the semifinals of the Madrid Open on Friday, May 3.

The American's girlfriend Morgan Riddle took to Instgram to share a story of her experience of watching the match through Delta airline's wi-fi. The story contained a picture of Riddle's laptop playing the match live mid-air.

"When the @delta free wifi is so good I can watch Taylor's match in the air," wrote Riddle with heart-hand emoji.

She also posted a screen picture of Fritz's winning moment and captioned it with a burning heart emoji to express her excitement.

"SEMIS!!!" Riddle gushed over Fritz's win.

As per another picture in the same story, Riddle was on a flight to Florida for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix event.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle lands in Florida for Miami Grand Prix 2024, misses watching American in action at Madrid Open

Morgan Riddle is missing from her boyfriend Taylor Fritz's player's box at the 2024 Madrid Open as she will be attending the 2024 Miami Grand Prix event.

Riddle was in the stands supporting Fritz at the Monte-Carlo Masters in early April. Fritz had a short run at the tournament with an opening round loss to Lorenzo Musetti.

Riddle was later present in Fritz's box at the Munich Open but had to leave early due to prior engagements. However, she enthused over Fritz's maiden clay court final via social media. Although Fritz lost the title to eventual winner Jan Lennard Struff, he displayed some of his best tennis on the surface.

Riddle is currently in Florida for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix event. The LA-based fashion influencer had previously brought out the glamourous side of the sporting event at the Australian Grand Prix in March.

Fritz has won 19 out of 26 matches so far this season, with his best performance being reaching the final of the BMW Open in Munich. This was his first title clash on clay and he lost to Jan-Lennard Struff.