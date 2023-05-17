Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently complimented the American tennis professional after he posted an adorable picture on social media.

Fritz posted a picture of himself enjoying coffee and a croissant at an eatery in Rome, Italy, after competing in the 2023 Italian Open. "Ciao Bella," Fritz captioned the post. Reacting to the picture, Riddle complimented her partner.

"Cutie patootie," she commented on the post.

Taylor Fritz suffered an early exit at the 2023 Italian Open. The 25-year-old American lost to World No. 101 Yannick Hanfmann in the second round in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, in 71 minutes. This was Fritz's worst loss this year on the clay.

Riddle and Fritz started dating in 2020 after meeting through mutual friends. They have been traveling the world together ever since for Fritz's tennis tournaments.

Riddle, a social media influencer, shares content related to fashion, travel, and beauty. She also frequently shares posts about the world of competitive tennis and once proclaimed that she is on a mission “to make tennis cool again.”

Fritz has often praised Riddle for supporting him and pushing him to play at the top level. He recently thanked Riddle in an interview looking back at Netflix's tennis docuseries, Break Point, which followed top women's and men's players on the tour.

"She just pushes me a lot to stay disciplined. She holds me accountable because she actually cares about my success. I think that a really important thing is to have someone that just wants the best for you and shares the same goals," Fritz said about Riddle.

Taylor Fritz credits Morgan Riddle for generating "a lot of hype for tennis"

Taylor Fritz with Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz has been open about his desire to make tennis the premiere sport in America and credited his partner, Riddle, for helping him pursue and realize his goal. The 25-year-old applauded Riddle for creating content related to tennis that helps popularize the sport among American audiences.

"She's always known that that's been one of my goals, and she's kind of done a really good job of finding this niche of content and, I guess, trying to popularize tennis," Fritz said

The five-time title winner on the ATP tour further remarked that Riddle's social media content generates "hype" that helps attract sports fans who otherwise don't regularly follow tennis.

"It's been really great. Impressive as well with what she's been able to do and generate a lot of hype for tennis. You know, reach people that, I guess, tennis normally wouldn't reach," he continued.

