Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, donned tennis gear, hit the court, and showcased her improved tennis skills, all while Fritz was absent.

On Friday, Riddle, the influencer, shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram story, highlighting her practice session on a tennis court in Beverly Hills, California.

In one of the images, she held her backpack and captioned it "off to tennis lesson," while in another, captured on the court, she wrote, "I've improved, besties."

Check out her stories below:

Morgan Riddle hits the tennis court

She also shared a screenshot from her DMs, where a fan asked why Fritz isn't the one teaching her tennis. Riddle hilariously responded by asking if the fan was new.

Morgan Riddle shares a hilarious response

In December 2022, a fan shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Fritz teaching Riddle how to play a forehand. However, she wasn't getting it right after several attempts. Fritz then moved to the other side and asked her to serve some balls, but she didn't hit them quite well.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

The ATP No. 10 and Morgan Riddle have been dating for well over three years and she consistently accompanies him to matches across the globe. Riddle occasionally collaborates with fashion and beauty brands as a model and, over the years, has been sharing content of her global adventures to make tennis "cool again".

Taylor Fritz won the Atlanta Open and the Delray Beach Open this season

2023 US Open - Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz had a decent 2023 season, as he won two titles: the Atlanta Open and the Delray Beach Open. At the latter, he defeated Emilio Gomez in the round of 16 in two sets before beating French star Adrian Mannarino 7-6(8), 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Fritz won against his compatriot Mckenzie McDonald in the semifinal 6-3, 7-6(6) to set up an encounter with Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, where Fritz won 6-0, 5-7, 6-2 to clinch his first title of the season.

At the Atlanta Open, Yibing Wu was Fritz's opponent in the round of 16, and the Chinese player was knocked out with a score of 6-4, 7-6(5). In the quarterfinal, he faced off against the 2014 US Open finalist Kei Nishikori and defeated him 6-4, 6-2, to set up a semifinal tie with J.J. Wolf.

The semifinal ended 6-3, 7-5 in Taylor Fritz's favor. He then defeated Australian star Aleksandar Vukic 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4 in the final of the Atlanta Open. The 26-year-old American is currently ranked No. 10 in the world and ended the season with a win-loss record of 54-23.