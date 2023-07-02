Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shows off her tennis attire ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently shared a picture of herself wearing and praising a Wimbledon-inspired Nike women's tennis outfit.

Riddle is an influencer and a model who has a large following on social media platforms. She is also known for giving an insider’s perspective on the world of professional tennis and making the sport more appealing to a younger audience.

Riddle shared her photo on Instagram on Saturday, July 1. The outfit she is wearing is part of Nike’s collection for women’s tennis.

“Rooting for whatever girls pick this kit, this dress is amazing.” Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Riddle recently revealed her new collaboration with Lottie NYC. She teamed up with a small, female-led company to create pieces that reflect her taste and that she truly loves. The collection features a refined and elegant tennis necklace and a bracelet that can be worn every day.

Riddle also shared that she was introduced to Lottie NYC in June 2021 when she stumbled upon their first-ever tennis bracelet.

"I discovered Lottie in June 2021 when I came across their first edition of the tennis bracelet. I loved it, bought it, and organically shared it on my channels for the last few years. When Charlotte approached me at the end of last year about working together, I knew it was the perfect match." Riddle said.

Taylor Fritz will face Yannick Hanfmann in the first round at Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz in Rolex Paris Masters

Taylor Fritz, the ninth seed at Wimbledon, will face Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the grasscourt Grand Slam on Monday, July 3. Fritz, who reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2022, will be looking to improve his performance this year.

Hanfmann, ranked 48th in the world, will be hoping to cause an upset and advance to the second round. This will be the second meeting between the two players, with Hanfmann leading the head-to-head 1-0.

Fritz has won a title at Delray Beach in 2023 and has a 33-14 win-loss record for the season.

Hanfmann, on the other hand, has not won a title yet, but he reached the semifinals of the Houston Open and the quarterfinals in Belgium, Chile, and Italy. He has a 14-9 win-loss record for the season.

The match is expected to be a close contest, with both players having their strengths and weaknesses. Taylor Fritz is the favorite to win, but Yannick Hanfmann cannot be underestimated.

