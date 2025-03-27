Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle slams H&M’s 'shameful' AI model initiative in strongly-worded message

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has vocally criticized H&M's choice to include AI-created duplicates of models in its advertising campaigns. Speaking out about the importance of human labor in the fashion industry, Riddle denounced the action as "shameful," highlighting that it would replace professionals who depend on these types of jobs.

The Swedish fashion brand recently launched its plan to create AI-generated digital twins of models, allowing them to own rights over their own digital appearances. The AI-created duplicates can even be licensed to other fashion companies, including the competitors of H&M.

While the company claims the technology could provide models with new income streams, it also admitted uncertainty about how this innovation will affect photographers, stylists, makeup artists, and other creative professionals involved in traditional fashion shoots.

Riddle, who is popular for her fashion commentary on social media, did not waste time expressing her disapproval. She responded to the news with a sharp message on Instagram, emphasizing the threat of mass layoffs in the industry.

"Rip to all the other jobs on shoot sets that this will take away shameful IMO," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Screengrab of Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram stories (@moorrgs)

Riddle is currently in Miami with her boyfriend Fritz, who is making his ninth appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament. Seeded No. 3, the American picked up a first-round bye before beating Lorenzo Sonego, 7-6(2), 6-3, in the second round. Next, he pushed through 27th seed Denis Shapovalov and lucky loser Adam Walton to reach his second quarterfinal in three years.

The American tennis sensation will face 29th seed Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals on March 27, 2025. The winner of this fixture will meet either 17th seed Arthur Fils or Jakub Mensik in the final four.

When Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle expressed her delight after joining Vogue magazine as a contributor

In Picture: Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle during the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, announced that she has become a contributor for Vogue magazine after meeting with its editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, in September 2024. Sharing the news on Instagram, Riddle revealed that she visited the Vogue office, where her new role was officially confirmed.

"I thought this month couldn’t get crazier, and then last week i had the privilege to visit the vogue office and sit down with anna wintour — someone who i have admired for so long. incredibly excited to share i am joining @voguemagazine as a contributor 🩷 follow along on the new app where ill be sharing BTS with editors and other contributors of fashion & fun," Riddle wrote.

Riddle, a social media influencer and YouTube content creator, began dating Fritz in 2020. Over the years, the couple has gained popularity for sharing behind-the-scenes insights into life on the ATP Tour.

