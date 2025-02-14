Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle spends time with Sabrina Carpenter and Anna Wintour, makes a statement in vintage Dolce&Gabbana at Vogue event

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, spent an evening with Sabrina Carpenter and Anna Wintour in the former's magazine cover launch. Riddle garnered attention with her stunning Dolce & Gabbana outfit.

Ad

Fritz is competing at the Delray Beach Open, and on February 13, he won the first round of the event by beating Bu Yunchaokete, 7-6(7), 6-2. He will play the next round against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on February 14. In almost all of his matches, his girlfriend travels with him to cheer him from the audience.

While the American is stepping up in tennis, Riddle is also making her name in the fashion world with her incredible presence on social media. She attended the party of American singer Sabrina Carpenter's cover launch of Vogue magazine. Here, she also spent some time with the British editor, Anna Wintour, while rocking a vintage floral Dolce & Gabbana attire.

Ad

Trending

In one of her Instagram stories, Riddle shared a picture of the Vogue magazine with Carpenter on the cover, kept beside a wine glass, and wrote:

"Celebrating miss @sabrinacarpenter's cover launch."

Riddle's Instagram story

Following this, Riddle shared a clip from the evening, where the singer spoke about getting featured in the magazine with Wintour standing by her side.

Ad

Riddle's Instagram story

In the third story, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend flaunted her outfit. Giving its details, she wrote:

Ad

"Vintage @dolcegabbana for @voguemagazine cover launch."

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz opened up about the lifestyle differences between him and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle

After one of the matches at the Shanghai Masters in 2024, Taylor Fritz opened up about his and his girlfriend's different lifestyles. He shared that his girlfriend was busier as she attended more social gatherings, and the player lacked the energy to do it.

Ad

Fritz also spoke about his energy during the tournaments, saying he likes to do all the important stuff first and then just relax.

"Oh, I would say Morgan's busier. She goes out and does more stuff. I don't have much of a battery for, like, going out and being in public, doing social things, so she packs on some pretty busy days," said Taylor Fritz.

Ad

He further added:

"At tournaments, I like to be very lazy. I like to just, you know, take care of my business at the courts, practice, do the physio work, take care of my body, and then just relax. I think she's probably more, I mean, I may be a little more doing more physical stuff, but I think she's being really busy."

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle met in 2020 through a dating app, Raya, and have been dating each other ever since.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback