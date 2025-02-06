Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle stands in support of Palestine liberation & against Israel's colonialism by sharing post

Morgan Riddle, the influencer and fashion icon who is also Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, has taken to her social media channels to express her support for Palestine. American Riddle was speaking after new President Donald Trump shocked international observers with his suggestion that the US should take ownership of the Gaza Strip.

Trump was speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (Feb. 5) alongside a beaming Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, as the two men proposed a US "takeover" of the devastated Palestinian territory. To gasps from attending journalists, Trump revealed his plan to transform Gaza into a "riviera" of the Middle East.

27-year-old Morgan Riddle took to her Instagram account to declare her opposition to Trump's proposals, relaying a simple and unequivocal message:

"Palestine belongs to Palestinians," she wrote.

Riddle met World No. 4 Taylor Fritz in 2020, after the two connected on the dating app Raya, and has been ever-present at his side on the ATP tour ever since. Their relationship has allowed her to build an enormous social media following, using her platform for tennis-related fashion and lifestyle tips. She also appeared alongside Fritz in Netflix's Break Point series about life on the ATP tour.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle is happy to use her vast social media platform to call out injustice

After the Break Point series ended, The New York Times called Riddle "the most famous woman in men's tennis". The influencer, however, hasn't confined her social media posts to just tennis and has strong views not only about Palestine, but also about abortion, IVF, women's rights generally and election integrity in the US.

She's no stranger to controversy and is happy to use her influence to call out injustice. Morgan caused something of a stir at last year's Superbowl when she claimed to have been harassed continually by men attending the event. On her Instagram stories, she posted (via ABC):

"I can't believe the levels of harassment we dealt with this weekend from men. In the last 3 days I've been grabbed, groped, harassed, cat called incessantly — basically every few minutes when we were out in public."

While her views are unlikely to bring about a Trump u-turn, Riddle's 428,000 Instagram followers and 584,000 TikTok devotees, give her a certain amount of clout in liberal circles. She is now an established part of the ATP fabric, and as Taylor Fritz's tennis career flourishes - last September he became a US Open finalist - her influence is likely to grow still further.

