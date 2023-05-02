Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle had a hilarious reaction to his unfortunate fall at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Open.

Fritz defeated Cristian Garin in straight sets to book his spot in the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event in Madrid for the first time in his career. After dominating the first set, the American stumbled slightly in the second, giving away a crucial break to Garin, which allowed the Chilean to force a tiebreaker. However, the World No. 10 held his nerve in the tiebreak to win the match, 6-1, 7-6(4).

During the match, Taylor Fritz had an unfortunate incident when he slipped while chasing down a drop shot played by Garin. The Chilean too suffered a fall during the same point.

Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle was highly amused by the clip of his fall and likened it to a cartoon character slipping on a banana peel.

"I can't stop watching this it looked like a cartoon banana peel slip lmaoo," Riddle posted on her Instagram story.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz dissects his performance against Cristian Garin during Madrid Open clash

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 Madrid Open

During his post-match interview, Taylor Fritz discussed the missed opportunities he had earlier in the second set to secure victory in the match. However, he gave credit to his opponent Cristian Garin for defending his break points and making the match a closely contested affair.

“I think in the second set when I had some chances, I wasn’t taking them. When that happens, it kind of turns into one of those matches where I have all the chances and he’s going to get one, and he’s going to [take] it. I think he did well to fight off some break points and it made the match a bit tighter," Fritz said.

The World No. 10, who is in search of his maiden ATP tour-level title on clay, acknowledged that clay courts are not his favored surface. However, he shared his determination to improve his prowess on clay as it was necessary for him to do so in order to become a "top player."

“It’s not grass and it’s not a hard court for me, but I’m making the most of it," he added. "If you want to be a top player, you need to have results on clay. So there’s not really anything else I can do other than just accept and do my best, and have a positive attitude about it.”

Taylor Fritz will take on Zhang Zhizhen for a place in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 2. Zhang upset 21st seed Denis Shapovalov and 11th seed Cameron Norrie before booking his spot against the American.

