  Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle turns up the glamor in black & white Calvin Klein outfit at New York Fashion Week 2025

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle turns up the glamor in black & white Calvin Klein outfit at New York Fashion Week 2025

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Sep 15, 2025 17:28 GMT
Laver Cup 2023 - Preview Day 4 - Source: Getty
Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle - Image Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle appeared at the 2025 New York Fashion Week. She sported an outfit from Calvin Klein and shared glimpses of the event on her Instagram.

The NYFW started from September 11 and will continue till September 16, showcasing collections from some iconic designers on the runway. Riddle, who is a fashion influencer and content creator by profession, was invited by the global fashion brand Calvin Klein to witness an exhibit of its 2026 Spring/Summer Collection on September 12.

The influencer was dressed in a solid black blazer dress, which she styled with a white shirt, a belt, and black stockings. She paired her outfit with a black textured baguette bag and black stilettos.

Riddle posted a video of herself in the outfit on her Instagram story and shared her look in a reel featuring Sabrina Carpenter's song 'House Tour'. She captioned her post:

"@calvinklein girl 🚕"
Riddle also shared a picture of herself on the streets of New York on her Instagram story:

Screenshot via stories/ @moorgs on Instagram dated September 14, 2025.
Screenshot via stories/ @moorgs on Instagram dated September 14, 2025.

Taylor Fritz, on the other hand, is gearing up for a blockbuster edition of the Laver Cup, scheduled to be held from September 19-21. The star-studded event will also feature fellow ATP stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Taylor Fritz credits girlfriend Morgan Riddle for successful career

Taylor Fritz shared how grateful he is to have girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, in his life, after making it to the semifinals of Wimbledon this year. The couple met each other in 2020 through a celebrity dating app named Raya, and have been together since.

During a post-match press conference after ousting Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals at SW19, the American said:

"There's been a pretty constant results and ranking rise since we've been together. I think I would have to say she's been a big help to me just kind of keeping me focused, having someone who cares and just pushes you to just do better and do the right things, be healthier."

Fritz continued and said that Riddle's attitude helps him keep a check on his diet and lifestyle choices as well.

"She almost like kind of just mother me in a way," he added, jokingly, "with like, the diet and going to sleep on time. Yeah, that maybe wasn't the best choice of words."

Taylor Fritz is currently ranked No. 5 in the PIF ATP rankings.

Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar






