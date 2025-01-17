Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle turns up glamor in the gym with striking mirror selfie

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle turned heads with her stylish gym selfie. In the picture, Riddle showcases her all-black gym attire and effortlessly glamorous look.

Riddle is currently by Fritz's side in Melbourne as he competes in the 2025 Australian Open. The fourth-seeded American kicked off his campaign with a 6-2, 6-0, 6-3 victory over compatriot Jenson Brooksby.

The 27-year-old then cruised past Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 to reach the third round of the Melbourne Slam for the sixth time. Fritz is set to face Gael Monfils on January 17, 2025, in their second ATP Tour encounter.

The pair previously met in the second round of the 2019 Australian Open, where the American triumphed 6-3, 6-7(8), 7-6(6), 7-6(5). The winner of this match will take on either 21st seed Ben Shelton or 16th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16.

As Fritz makes waves on the courts in Melbourne, his girlfriend Morgan Riddle is capturing attention with her impeccable style. The social media influencer shared the stylish mirror selfie on her Instagram stories on January 16, 2025. In the photo, she could be seen wearing all-black gymwear, striking a confident pose in front of the mirror.

"Daily 🏃," Riddle wrote.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram story/@moorrgs

Riddle dazzled in an all-red outfit during Fritz's first-round win at the 2025 Australian Open. The 27-year-old later shared multiple pictures and videos from her outing on Instagram, showcasing her in a red spaghetti top and drawstring skirt, accessorized with dark sunglasses and minimal jewelry.

"@australia hey. missed u," Roddle wrote.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle lauds LA community's resilience amid wildfires

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle during the 2024 US Open (Image source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle praised the bravery of the Los Angeles community amid the ongoing wildfire crisis.

Riddle expressed gratitude to two friends for uplifting her spirits during this difficult time and also commended the city’s efforts in responding to the disaster.

"My friends @tullyhumphrey and @spasini have been getting me up at 6 AM every morning, taking me to the park and breathwork classes and workouts keeping me from doomscrolling and spiraling around what's happening back home," Riddle wrote.

"Similarly -- the way the community in LA has rallied together to help those affected by the fire has been nothing short of pure magic. In times of crisis, the way people show up for each other reveals the depth of human connection and resilience. Strangers become family and friends become lifelines. Crisis strips away the superficial, leaving only what truly matters: connection, care, and love," she added.

California is facing one of its worst wildfire seasons on record, with devastating blazes such as the Palisades and Eaton Fires destroying communities. Entire neighborhoods have been wiped out, thousands have been forced to evacuate, and the death toll continues to rise.

