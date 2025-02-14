Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle turns up the style in elegant blue Thom Browne dress at New York Fashion Show

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle attended the 2025 New York Fashion Show in an elegant blue Thom Browne dress. The fashion event was organized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and recently concluded its Fall 2025 event.

Thom Browne is an American fashion designer and the creative force behind the luxury brand of the same name; he became the chairman of the CFDA in 2023. This year, the 59-year-old luxury fashion designer was the one who closed out New York Fashion Week with a spectacular show

Browne's fall collection was inspired by bird watching and his show was decorated with over two thousand white paper origami birds suspended above the stage as part of the set design.

Morgan Riddle took to social media to share photos from the Thom Browne Fall 2025 show. She shared pictures of her in a blue dress with white collars, black stilettos, and a chic handbag. Her outfit was styled by celebrity stylist Emily Essen, known for working with artists like Sabrina Carpenter. Meanwhile, Riddle's makeup was done by celebrity artist Mary Kendall

In one photo, Riddle posed among the origami birds used in Browne's show. She also shared an image from Browne's show's opening segment featuring two ornithologists in Thom Browne parkas studying birds while sitting at a desk.

“@thombrowne fall 2025 🤍 🪶 ,” Riddle captioned her Instagram post.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle is a social media influencer based in Los Angeles and her content is a blend of her passion for fashion with her love for tennis. The 27-year-old and Fritz have been in a relationship with Fritz since 2020.

Taylor Fritz on having Morgan Riddle by his side: “It’s great to have someone supporting you, keep you focused”

Taylor Fritz with Morgan Riddle during the 2023 Wimbledon Championships [Image Source: Getty Images]

Last year, while speaking with CNN Sport, Taylor Fritz was all praise about his girlfriend Morgan Riddle, expressing how having her by his side has been a tremendous source of support and has helped him stay focused on his goals.

“I think it’s great to just kind of have someone who is with you, supporting you, helping keep you focused. As someone who had nothing to do with tennis before, in Morgan’s case, she’s done an amazing job over the years just kind of understanding,” Taylor Fritz said.

Fritz also credited Riddle for assisting him in improving his game, enabling him to play his best tennis

“She gets it, and she also understands what it takes each week and throughout the year to help me play my best tennis and feel my best. I think that’s a big thing – I just kind of have someone helping me at all times,” he added.

Taylor Fritz began his 2025 season by helping the United States of America win the United Cup for the second time, triumphing over Team Poland in the final. He then went on to compete in the Australian Open, making it to the third round before losing to Gael Monfils

Following his performance at the Australian Open, the World No. 4 participated in the 2025 Dallas Open, reaching the second round before being eliminated by eventual champion Denis Shapovalov. Currently, he is competing at the Delray Beach Open.

