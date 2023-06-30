Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle unveils tennis jewelry line ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently announced her latest collaboration with Lottie NYC, a women-owned jewelry brand.

Riddle has partnered with a small, female-owned business to create pieces that resonate with her style and that she genuinely adores. The collection showcases a delicate and exquisite tennis necklace and a bracelet designed for everyday wear.

Riddle shared several photos of herself adorned with pieces from the collection, revealing that she had been working closely with Charlotte Alden, the founder of Lottie NYC, for the past six months.

Riddle, an influencer and a regular fixture in Fritz’s tournaments, shared the news on her Instagram account on Thursday, June 29. She hoped that her followers would love the collection just as much as she does.

"Introducing the ‘morgan x Lottie tennis collection’ . So happy to have created these with a small, female-owned, slow fashion business I've absolutely adored and supported for years. We wanted to make pieces that were dainty, high quality, and perfect for everyday wear. The ‘tennis necklace’ and ‘tennis bracelet’ are available now — hope you guys love." Riddle wrote.

Riddle also shared that she was introduced to Lottie NYC in June 2021 when she stumbled upon their first-ever tennis bracelet. It was love at first sight and she has since been featuring the exquisite piece on her social media platforms.

"I discovered Lottie in June 2021 when I came across their first edition of the tennis bracelet. I loved it, bought it, and organically shared it on my channels for the last few years. When Charlotte approached me at the end of last year about working together, I knew it was the perfect match." Riddle wrote on her Instagram stories.

Taylor Fritz’s Wimbledon Journey: From Early Exits to Quarterfinals

Taylor Fritz in BNP Paribas Open

Taylor Fritz, the current No. 1 American player and ninth-ranked globally, has demonstrated remarkable growth and resilience at Wimbledon over the years.

Since his SW19 debut in 2016, Fritz has shown consistent progress at the prestigious grasscourt event. While his first two appearances saw him lose in the opening rounds, he advanced to the second round in 2018. In 2019, Fritz won his first ATP title on grass (Eastbourne), though he faltered in the second round at Wimbledon.

In 2021, he bowed out in the third round at SW19. However, 2022 marked a breakthrough year for him as he claimed his maiden Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells (beat Rafael Nadal in the final) and also reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon, where he lost to Nadal.

Taylor Fritz's journey at Wimbledon reflects his determination and adaptability on grass, solidifying his position among the top contenders for the title.

