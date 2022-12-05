Taylor Fritz's girlfriend reveals the song for their first dance at their wedding 

Morgan Riddle has revealed the song that will be played for her and Taylor Fritz's first dance at their wedding.

Riddle and Fritz have been dating since 2020 and the couple frequently share pictures together on social media. Riddle is often seen cheering for her boyfriend during his matches.

She recently took to her Instagram stories to document the pair attending a friend's wedding and revealed that the first dance at their wedding would be to Oprah's Bank Account by Lil Yatchy.

"Our first dance is gonna be Oprah's Bank Account by Lil Yatchy," Riddle stated.

"I absolutely feel like I belong" - Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz celebrates his win against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 ATP Finals

Taylor Fritz enjoyed a career-best season in 2022. He won three titles — Indian Wells, Eastbourne, and Tokyo and finished the season with a 46-21 win/loss record. He also achieved a career-best ranking of No. 8 and qualified for the ATP Finals in Turin after Carlos Alcaraz withdrew due to injury.

In a press conference after his loss to Novak Djokovic in Turin, the 25-year-old stated that it was not easy to stay in the top 10 but felt like he belonged there.

"Yeah, it's definitely not, I guess, easy to be in the top 10, to accumulate all the points. There is, I guess, added stress to produce the consistent results that you need to stay in it," Fritz said. "I absolutely feel like I belong. I think that I've proved that I belong in the top 10 and I belong here. I just need to keep working hard."

Fritz went on to say that he could take a lot of positives from 2022. He added that he was looking forward to improving in the off-season and consolidating his position next year.

Fortunately for me, I think there's a lot of positives to take out of this year where I finished," he said. "I finished where I did and I missed pretty much the whole clay court season, didn't have any training going into the beginning of the hard court season. I was dealing with injuries, and I still was able to produce a really solid year. I'm just excited to kind of get back to work, keep improving, next year look to cement my spot even more."

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes