Taylor Fritz's influencer girlfriend Morgan Riddle pokes fun at bizarre scenes at Canadian Open during rain stoppage in American's 2R win

Taylor Fritz's influencer girlfriend Morgan Riddle poked fun at rain halting play during the American ATP star's second-round match at the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada. Riddle was in attendance at Toronto's Sobeys Stadium to watch the match, which Fritz narrowly won.

On Wednesday, July 30, the ATP No. 4 began his campaign at the Masters 1000 hardcourt event with a second-round clash against Roberto Carballes Baena. The contest, marred by two rain stoppages, saw the American produce a rather wayward display, particularly on serve, which is widely regarded as his greatest strength. Ultimately though, the 10-time ATP Tour-level singles titlist prevailed with a 7-5, 7-6(1) victory.

In the aftermath of Taylor Fritz's hard-fought win over the Spaniard, the American's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared a video she recorded on her smartphone as an Instagram Story. In the video, Carballes Baena could be seen warming up courtside during one of the rain stoppages, while Fritz was changing his shirt. At the same time, the court was being dried by tournament staff using towels. Riddle captioned the post:

"My dreams when I take melatonin:"

Morgan Riddle's Instagram Story featuring a rain stoppage during boyfriend Taylor Fritz's second-round match at the 2025 National Bank Open (Source: Instagram/moorrgs)

Taylor Fritz reflected on "tough conditions" after surviving Canadian Open 2R scare; American to face home hope next in Toronto

Taylor Fritz at a press conference at the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto (Source: Getty)

Following his unconvincing display against Roberto Carballes Baena in his first match at this year's National Bank Open in Toronto, Taylor Fritz spoke up about the difficult playing conditions that players at the ATP Masters 1000 event have had to contend with so far. Fritz claimed that during practice sessions in the buildup to the match, he was having trouble hitting accurate shots.

"Tough conditions all week here. I feel like even in practice, I’ve had such a hard time just literally putting the ball in the court. Happy to get through that," Fritz said.

The No. 2 seed's next challenge at the hardcourt tournament is a third-round clash against 23-year-old home hope Gabriel Diallo. Fritz and Diallo have locked horns on one occasion previously, and that particular match was a five-set thriller in the second round of this year's Wimbledon Championships. The American won the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(0), 4-6, 6-3.

Fritz would eventually go on to reach the semifinals at SW19, where he fell to eventual runner-up Carlos Alcaraz in four sets.

