The continuous boos from the French Open crowd didn’t seem to bother Taylor Fritz, feels former French tennis player Alize Lim.

Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina was given a warm welcome with the usual applause as he walked out onto Court Suzanne Lenglen for his third-round match against Fritz. The American, however, received only boos from the local crowd awaiting him when he entered.

Fritz received probably the tournament’s worst reception after getting the better of Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the second round on the same court just two days ago. A villain was made out of the World No. 8 following his antics in the match.

The ninth seed came from a set down to dispatch Rinderknech on Thursday night and shushed the crowd as he won, earning such a loud chorus of boos that it was impossible for Fritz to answer questions posed to him in his on-court interview.

In a candid conversation with Eurosport, Alize Lim said that if she were in Fritz’s position, she would be crying, but the 25-year-old did not care at all. In fact, it might motivate him further, she added.

"If I were him, I’d be crying right now, but he seems to not care at all. It might give him extra motivation," said Lim.

Despite being unable to break through the partisan crowd's noise, Fritz made a sarcastic statement after beating Rinderknech. He said they were "great" and also thanked them for encouraging him to win.

"The public was so great, they encouraged me so much that I absolutely wanted to win. I love you guys," Taylor Fritz said in an on-court chat with Marion Bartoli.

Taylor Fritz rose to the occasion, he’s a better player than Arthur Rinderknech - John McEnroe

Taylor Fritz

On June 1, Taylor Fritz overcame a slow start to defeat Arthur Rinderknech 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 at Stade Roland Garros.

The match had a delayed start, courtesy of a five-hour, 26-minute encounter between Jannik Sinner and Daniel Altmaier. It was a challenge for Fritz to be playing in front of a raucous French crowd.

The American had much tidier statistics in the match in terms of errors, hitting only 25 unforced errors to Rinderknech’s 38. While the 78th-ranked Frenchman sent down more winners (45), the World No. 8 was not far behind, hitting 41.

According to John McEnroe, Fritz was the better of the two players, and it was not an upset that he won the match.

“I think Taylor rose to the occasion. He’s a better player than Rinderknech, in my opinion. I don’t think it’s a huge upset that he won that match,” felt McEnroe.

