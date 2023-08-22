American professional Tennis player Taylor Fritz impressed fans with a casually chic appearance during his latest magazine cover photoshoot.

The 25-year-old took the spotlight as he appeared on the most recent cover of Haute Living magazine's August release. Embracing a casually stylish atmosphere, the American sportsman opted for a chic outfit.

The cover photo of the magazine was accompanied by words for the player:

"America's No. 1 seeded player is serving up success".

Speaking to the magazine, Fritz expressed his aspiration to become one of the greatest tennis players in the world, saying:

“I’m not satisfied with just being the best American player. I want to go even further. I want to be one of the best players in the world."

Fritz's most recent appearance on the court was at the Cincinnati Open 2023, where he went head-to-head with the 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. Their quarter-final match concluded with a 6-0, 6-4 victory in favor of the Serb, who also defeated World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final to clinch the championship, securing a record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 title.

The American currently holds a season record of 45 wins and 19 losses. Having clinched triumphs at the Atlanta Open and the Delray Beach Open in the earlier part of 2023, he is currently preparing for the upcoming US Open on his home turf.

It's worth noting that last year, the top-ranked American faced an early exit in New York, as he lost to Brandon Holt in the opening round. The tournament is set to take place from August 28 to September 10, 2023. Taylor Fritz aims to become the first American man since Andy Roddick in 2003 to win the men's singles title at Flushing Meadows.

Taylor Fritz playfully talks about how he's sometimes referred to as Taylor Swift

BMW Open by American Express 2023 - Day. Fritz. World no 9

Taylor Fritz has a lighthearted perspective on a common mix-up involving his name. He shared an amusing anecdote during a recent interview with Tennis Channel. Fritz finds it rather entertaining when people accidentally call him "Taylor Swift," the well-known twelve-time Grammy Award-winning artist.

"Yeah, I've heard a lot of people say Taylor Swift instead of Taylor Fritz, I don't see the similarities really so much" he said

Taylor Fritz shared how he finds humor in these occurrences, leading to a smile whenever such situations arise. Evidently, these mix-ups don't have any impact on him.

"I don't know. It's funny when it happens. I don't really care, obviously," he added.