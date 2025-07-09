Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Wimbledon 2025, SF

Fifth seed Taylor Fritz will take on two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2025 on Friday, July 11. The American's road to his first-ever semifinal at SW19 has been fraught with difficulties. He was pushed to five sets by Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo but managed to sneak past them in the end.

Fritz needed four sets to handle 26th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round, and then a mid-match retirement from Jordan Thompson sent him into the quarterfinals. Contesting his third quarterfinal at the All England Club in four years, he beat 17th seed Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) to make the last four.

Alcaraz's title defense commenced on a precarious note, surviving a scare from Fabio Fognini to win in five sets. A routine win over Oliver Tarvet in the second round was followed by four-set wins over Jan-Lennard Struff and 14th seed Andrey Rublev. He beat home hope Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semifinals for the third consecutive year.

Both players are in great form at the moment. Fritz won two titles on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon, and is currently on a nine-match winning streak. Alcaraz appears to have forgotten what losing feels like as well. He extended his unbeaten run to 23 matches, starting with his run at the Italian Open.

The Spaniard then won the French Open and the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club. He has also won 19 matches in a row at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz won both of his previous matches against Fritz in straight sets. This will be their first meeting on grass and given their current form, it's likely to be a thriller. With that in mind, here's how one can watch their upcoming semifinal showdown at Wimbledon:

Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz match schedule

They will contest their semifinal match on Friday, though the exact time will be known once the day's schedule is out.

Date: July 11, 2025.

Time: TBA

Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz streaming details

Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can keep a track of Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz's semifinal duel at Wimbledon 2025 on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

Canada - TSN, RDS

Europe - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More