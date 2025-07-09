Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Wimbledon 2025, SF

Fifth seed Taylor Fritz will take on two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2025 on Friday, July 11. The American's road to his first-ever semifinal at SW19 has been fraught with difficulties. He was pushed to five sets by Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo but managed to sneak past them in the end.
Fritz needed four sets to handle 26th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round, and then a mid-match retirement from Jordan Thompson sent him into the quarterfinals. Contesting his third quarterfinal at the All England Club in four years, he beat 17th seed Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) to make the last four.
Alcaraz's title defense commenced on a precarious note, surviving a scare from Fabio Fognini to win in five sets. A routine win over Oliver Tarvet in the second round was followed by four-set wins over Jan-Lennard Struff and 14th seed Andrey Rublev. He beat home hope Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semifinals for the third consecutive year.
Both players are in great form at the moment. Fritz won two titles on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon, and is currently on a nine-match winning streak. Alcaraz appears to have forgotten what losing feels like as well. He extended his unbeaten run to 23 matches, starting with his run at the Italian Open.
The Spaniard then won the French Open and the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club. He has also won 19 matches in a row at Wimbledon.
Alcaraz won both of his previous matches against Fritz in straight sets. This will be their first meeting on grass and given their current form, it's likely to be a thriller. With that in mind, here's how one can watch their upcoming semifinal showdown at Wimbledon:
Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz match schedule
They will contest their semifinal match on Friday, though the exact time will be known once the day's schedule is out.
Date: July 11, 2025.
Time: TBA
Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz streaming details
Fans can keep a track of Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz's semifinal duel at Wimbledon 2025 on the following channels and sites:
USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN
Canada - TSN, RDS
Europe - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.