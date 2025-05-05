Taylor Townsend gives honest look at perils of parenthood while struggling with son Adyn

American WTA star Taylor Townsend posted a hilarious update narrating the difficult day with her son Adyn. The 29-year-old posted a short video clip in which she appeared exhausted while her son continued to scream. Although the day took a relaxing turn in between, it concluded with a similar session, after which she narrated a harsh truth about parenting adventures.

Townsend gave birth to her son, Adyn Aubrey, in March 2021. Later, she made a comeback to professional tennis in April 2022 after a year-long maternity break. She won her first title as a mother at the W100 Charleston event in May 2022. The 29-year-old also secured Grand Slam titles in the doubles category at Wimbledon in 2024 and the Australian Open in 2025 alongside partner Kateřina Siniaková.

After her doubles semifinal run at the Miami Open, Townsend cherished relaxing moments as she skipped the WTA 1000 event in Madrid. While Aryna Sabalenka lifted the championship title, Townsend shared moments alongside her son Adyn. The day turned out to be a mix of relaxation and irritation, which the WTA star confessed in her Instagram stories.

In the story, the WTA star recorded her frustrated reactions as her son consistently cried and shouted while playing. She also shattered the perceptions that fans hold while seeing the happy updates of them with their children. The 29-year-old mentioned how there were some bad days with kids, and last Sunday was one of them for her.

"Its cute when parents only post the shit when they are all together. I dont have them all together. And today is one of those days," she said, narrating her frustrated weekend experience.

Taylor Townsend's story - Via Instagram

After her defeat against Zheng Qinwen in the Round of 32 of the Miami Open, Taylor Townsend decided to take some time off. The Italian Open's official player list also missed her name, making it clear that she won't be present for the upcoming WTA 1000 event.

Taylor Townsend drops concerning health update after her last Miami Open appearance

Taylor Townsend at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Taylor Townsend shared an update about the health concerns that forced her to miss two WTA 1000 events in 2025. The WTA star shared an Instagram story to unveil the sickness she incurred after competing at the Miami Open singles and doubles campaigns.

The 29-year-old cited excessive pollen in Atlanta as the reason behind her sickness.

"This is me reaching out, somebody please come and take care of me because I am totally convinced that Atlanta is trying to F***ing kill me with like ridiculous level of pollen that just don't exist anywhere else on this world. So this is just a cry for help, I am struggling," she said, in a video shared on her Instagram story.

Taylor Townsend is expected to seek glory at the upcoming French Open. The WTA star's last victory came at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she lifted the doubles trophy alongside Katarina Siniakova.

