Taylor Townsend makes brutally honest admission about lingering 'trauma' of C-Section delivery & how it affected her career

American WTA star Taylor Townsend recently addressed the traumatic phase of her pregnancy. The 28-year-old talked about how her preparations for a water delivery went in vain, leading to a troublesome C-section that distorted her training schedule and physical state.

Townsend announced her pregnancy after competing in the 2020 US Open. The good news came after six years of struggle because of fertility issues. She underwent tests for thyroid problems, weight concerns and PCOS, and later found out that her fallopian tubes were blocked. Townsend gave birth to her son, Adyn Aubrey Allen, through a C-section and took an 18-month break to recover.

Taylor Townsend recently opened up about the traumatic experience she faced during pregnancy. The WTA star admitted to feeling helpless as she struggled to accomplish even the simplest tasks.

"Every single time I needed to get up to go to the bathroom, I needed help. Every time I got on and off the toilet, I needed help. That was really hard for me. I couldn’t even bathe myself. My sister, Simone, was absolutely amazing. she stayed with me for two and a half weeks and was doing all the dirty work," she told Essence.

She also disclosed how the mild effects of that difficult phase still continue. Amid this, she has to follow a specified training schedule that requires extra effort.

"I’m still in a place where I’m still working on that, and my core is still not a hundred percent because of the damage that was done with the C-section. It’s so invasive. So it is just something that I’m going to constantly have to work on basically for the rest of my life because it’s something that was just so traumatic for the body," the WTA star added.

Taylor Townsend admits to experiencing a post-partum resurgence in her game

Taylor Townsend at Slovakia vs USA - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Source: Getty

Despite the challenges Taylor Townsend faced during childbirth, she recently admitted to playing her best tennis ever since. In the aforementioned conversation with Essence, the WTA star admitted to the fact that she has experienced a resurgence after welcoming her son into the family.

"I feel like it’s been super fun for me because I’ve had a resurgence and have accomplished so many firsts that I never had in 11 years of being on tour. So I would just say, don’t care about that. If you want to have a family, if that’s something that you want, it is so fulfilling because there is life outside of sport," she said.

Taylor Townsend's postpartum tennis journey brought several moments of glory. The 28-year-old made it to the 2022 US Open doubles final alongside Caty McNally. She also ended up as a semifinalist at Roland Garros the same year. In 2025, the WTA star won her second Grand Slam title in the doubles category alongside Katerina Siniakova at the Australian Open.

