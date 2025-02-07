  • home icon
  Taylor Townsend makes concerning speculation about her social media being hacked

Taylor Townsend makes concerning speculation about her social media being hacked

By Geoff Poundes
Modified Feb 07, 2025 13:05 GMT
Taylor Townend (Source: Getty)
Taylor Townend (Source: Getty)

American doubles specialist Taylor Townsend has suggested that an unknown entity is hacking her social media platforms. She is currently playing in the Qatar Open qualifying round against Elena Gabriela-Ruse but before her match has posted selfies where she appears confused and disoriented.

The 28-year-old has an active presence on Instagram with over 100,000 followers but believes her account is being hacked. She posted two speculative stories saying:

"I think I'm hacked. I don't know what these posts are, because I didn't post it. So if you see some random stuff on my story, please report it, because that's not me. The last thing I posted was the flowers. What the heck!"
Still from Taylor Townsend&#039;s Instagram story (@tay_taytownsend)
Still from Taylor Townsend's Instagram story (@tay_taytownsend)
"If anyone sees a story that I posted, from my story, about you, it's not me. I don't know what's happening, but yeah, I'm not posting that stuff, so sorry to disappoint. but I don't know if I'm hacked, or what's happening, but it's not me."
Still from Taylor Townsend&#039;s Instagram story (@tay_taytownsend)
Still from Taylor Townsend's Instagram story (@tay_taytownsend)

The two-time Major doubles champion has had a tough start to the year in singles, having been dumped out of all three tournaments in the opening match. She dropped a three-setter to Mexican Renata Zarazua at the Australian Open, lost in straight sets to Elise Mertens in Singapore, and the Turk Zeynep Sonmez over the long distance in Abu Dhabi. On the other hand, her Doubles is flourishing - she took home the Australian Open doubles title in January alongside partner Kateřina Siniaková.

Taylor Townsend has been a mainstay of the WTA tour and a multiple title-holder in doubles

Taylor Townsend (L) at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 15 - Source: Getty
Taylor Townsend (L) at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 15 - Source: Getty

Taylor Townsend has been at the top of her sport for 13 years. She has reached as high as No. 46 in the WTA singles rankings, as recently as August 2024, but her most impressive performances have come on the doubles court. To add to her Melbourne success, she won Wimbledon doubles in 2024, again with Kateřina Siniakova, beating the World No. 1 pair Erin Routiffe and Gabriela Dabrowski.

Townsend also made it to the US Open mixed doubles final last September, but she and her partner Donald Young lost out to Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori in the final, 7–6(0), 7–5. She's also pocketed six WTA tour doubles titles and appeared in two other Major finals - the 2022 US Open (alongside Caty McNally) and at Roland Garros in 2023 with Leylah Fernandez.

