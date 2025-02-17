Taylor Townsend recalls being scolded by Madison Keys for 'stressing her out' during Australian Open in hilarious birthday wish

Taylor Townsend wished Madison Keys a happy birthday with a hilarious message, as the American exited from the qualifiers at the 2025 Qatar Open after facing defeat by Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Madison Keys came fresh off her Australian Open singles title win after defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-setter.

Taylor Townsend started her 2025 season victoriously, claiming the doubles title with Katerina Siniakova at the Australian Open. The duo outpaced Hseih Su-wei and Jejena Ostapenko 6-2, 6(4)-7(7), 6-3 to take the pole podium for the first time in the season-opening Grand Slam tournament. After the win, the doubles pair posted underwhelming performances in the following events but is geared up for the Dubai Tennis Championships, set to start on February 19, 2025.

In a recent Instagram story, Townsend wished a happy birthday to Madison Keys, the 30-year-old who won her first-ever Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open. The former shared a video sharing a light-hearted moment with her fellow American player, as the latter asked her to take less stress.

The two-time Grand Slam doubles champion captioned the post:

"Madi was telling me how I was stressing her out and I needed to chill df out. She's wise beyond her years. Happiest birthday to my bookie @madisonkeys"

Taylor Townsend wished Madison Keys a birthday; Instagram - @tay_townsend

Taylor Townsend sent out appreciation when Madison Keys won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2025 January

Madison Keys with the trophy at the 2025 Australian Open Women's Champion Media Opportunity - (Source: Getty)

Known as one of the players for sharp forehands, Madison Keys has had successes on all surfaces, winning at least one title in each. After her first Grand Slam title win in the first major of 2025, Keys received the most praise from her fellow player and friend, Taylor Townsend, who shared some lovely memories with her off the court.

"I spent many weekends at Madison's house, even during this last tournament we shared many nights together. She usually introduces me to the country music she is discovering, trying to guide me through that musical style. Honestly, I can't even express in words how happy I am for her. The first Grand Slam is always something great, you feel a sense of relief. She was close before, so I can bring the sentiment I experienced with doubles. In one way or another, overcoming that barrier always means something immense." (Punto De Break)

Taylor Townsend even opened up about how Keys inspired her with her perseverance, pulling up from the 2024 Wimbledon heartbreak.

"I remember when she got injured at Wimbledon last year and had to retire, I saw her in the locker room and hugged her. She cried a lot on my shoulder, but I insisted that everything would be okay. Those are moments when you don't know what will happen, she thought she had torn her hamstring, which caused her a lot of uncertainty. As her friend, I am genuinely happy to see how someone I appreciate has managed to overcome certain things, I have seen her overcome many difficulties, always working to achieve something better. I can't express what I feel in words, she has definitely inspired me."

Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend are paired in the doubles at the 2024 Charleston Open and the 2022 French Open.

