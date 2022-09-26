Team World WAGs light up Laver Cup after-party after maiden triumph

Team World recorded their maiden triumph at the Laver Cup, winning the 2022 edition in unexpected fashion. Coming into Day 3 of the tournament trailing 4-8, the team won their first three fixtures of the day to put an end to Europe's monopoly on the event.

First, Jack Sock teamed up with Felix Auger-Aliassime in doubles to beat Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in a contest that went all the way. The Canadian then recorded one of the biggest victories of his career in singles, beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Frances Tiafoe took on Stefanos Tsitsipas in a must-win match for the European contingent after that, coming back from a set down and saving four match points along the way to beat the Greek in the match tie-breaker.

With this being the first time Team World has beaten their European counterparts in five attempts, the after-party was understandably lit, made all the more glamorous by the presence of their WAGs.

Eugenia De Martino, Schwartzman's girlfriend, took to Instagram to share moments from the after-party, which included some hilarious photos and videos. Jack Sock, Team World's wrecker-in-chief, broke out the dance moves alongside his wife Laura Little, and was soon joined by Diego Schwartzman and Tiafoe.

Morgan Riddle, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, also shared a few videos from the night, including one of the World No. 12 chugging champagne straight from the trophy. Fritz also shared the full video of the "champagne shower" on his personal Instagram account, where the entire team, including captain John McEnroe, took turns drinking champagne out of the Laver Cup trophy.

Finally, the WAGs all got together for one last commemorative photo, with Tiafoe's girlfriend and former NCAA champion Ayan Bloomfield, De Minaur's girlfriend/WTA star Katie Boulter, and Auger-Aliassime's girlfriend Nina Ghaibi joining the others.

"People saw how successful the Laver Cup was when it first was started and they are starting to realize that we need to do more of these" - Team World's John McEnroe

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

Speaking at their press conference after winning the 2022 Laver Cup, Team World's captain John McEnroe hoped tennis would learn from the massive success the event has had and try to experiment with new formats in the future.

"I think what happened was is people saw how successful the Laver Cup was when it first was started, and subsequently they are starting to realize that we need to do more of these," McEnroe said. "So that's why you saw the thing before Australia and we fit in Davis Cup. Right now I don't know what the hell is going on with Davis Cup either."

While the American was not sure if the Laver Cup was here to stay, he was of the opinion that the format was unique, even going so far as to say that it was the best one he has been a part of, which was saying something considering he participated in the Davis Cup for more than a decade.

"To me, this is the best one of them all. I've got to be honest. Anyone that knows me knows that I played Davis Cup for 15 years," McEnroe said. "So we'll see what happens in the future. I don't know."

