Emma Raducanu's fitness woes continued in 2023 as she was forced to withdraw from her second-round match against Viktoria Kuzmova at the ASB Classic on Thursday.

The 20-year-old had a disappointing 2022 season which was hampered by injuries and started the new year on a winning note in Auckland. Raducanu booked her place in the second round of the ASB Classic by defeating Linda Fruhvirtova 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The Brit then faced Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova in the second round and started strongly, cruising through the first set and winning it 6-0. Kuzmova, however, fought back in the second set and won it 7-5 to force the match into a decider.

At this point, Emma Raducanu underwent a lengthy medical timeout after rolling her left ankle at the end of the second set. The 20-year-old could not continue and was forced to retire, thus giving Kuzmova a place in the quarterfinals. Raducanu, who started the match so well, ended up leaving the court in tears.

ASB Classic @ASB_Classic ‍🩹 Thank you for the incredible play, Emma!

Congrats to Kuzmova who moves through to the quarter finals! #wta #tennis Unfortunately, Raducanu has withdrawn from the tournament due to injury‍🩹 Thank you for the incredible play, Emma!Congrats to Kuzmova who moves through to the quarter finals! #asbclassic Unfortunately, Raducanu has withdrawn from the tournament due to injury ❤️‍🩹 Thank you for the incredible play, Emma! Congrats to Kuzmova who moves through to the quarter finals! #asbclassic #wta #tennis https://t.co/EquRThki9b

Here are some more pictures from the match:

Raducanu suffered an ankle injury

Raducanu undergoes treatment on her left ankle

Raducanu underwent treatment on her knew before withdrawing from her match

Raducanu leaves the court after withdrawing from her match against Viktoria Kuzmova

Raducanu leaves the court in tears

"My biggest goal in 2023 is to be more injury free" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu in action at the ASB Classic

Emma Raducanu suffered a string of injuries in 2022, which saw her have a lackluster season, winning only 17 out of 36 matches. As a result, she fell from the top 10 of the WTA rankings to 80th.

The 20-year-old, however, had expressed hope ahead of the new season, stating in an interview that she wanted to be more injury-free going forward, a comment that now rings ironic.

"My biggest goal in 2023 is to be more injury free. I just want to stay healthier for longer," Raducanu said. This year (2022), the demands of the tour, going from having no training or stamina to being thrown into competing at the top level, my body has struggled. So, I'll be working hard to keep my body in good shape and improving. If you want a ‘resolution’ it’s probably to be consistent. Put in the work, day in, day out."

With the Australian Open just a couple of weeks away, it will be interesting to see if the young Brit can recover in time to compete in the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes